An investigation is underway into the theft of 18 dogs from dog breeder in Middlebury last week.
Amos Yoder reported to Elkhart County police the French bulldog puppies were taken from an unlocked building on his property, 58340 C.R. 33, sometime between 11:50 p.m. Thursday and 4:45 a.m. Friday.
The animals are valued at $2,000 to $9,000 each, a police report states.
Yoder is listed as a licensed breeder through the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
ARRESTS
• Desmond Kenner, 29, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped him at 1825 Lincolnway East around 12:10 a.m. Monday.
• Tyler Baker, 26, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft as well as for an outstanding warrant after police responded to a shoplifting call at Target, 3938 Midway Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Baker was found at Elkhart and Greene roads when he was arrested, according to a police report.
• Saithavy Sengehanh, 28, 22289 Sommerset Place Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest following a traffic stop at Anderson and Ash roads near Granger around 2 a.m. Sunday.
• James Fields, 29, 18411 C.R. 22, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 35 and C.R. 22 near Middlebury around 11 p.m. Friday.
• Ronald Connett, 31, 1012 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license as well as for an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop on C.R. 7 near C.R. 4 in Elkhart around 10:20 p.m. Friday.
• Samantha Fleener, 29, 1703 Roc Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and U.S. 6 around 9:45 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Maria Oliva, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Sherry Deavers reported to Elkhart County police her 2010 Nissan Altima was stolen from her home, 23537 Forrestview Ave., in Dunlap sometime between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Erica Eash reported to Elkhart County police the attempted theft of a marine battery from 68107 Division St. in New Paris around 11 a.m. Nov. 26.
• Staff at Mapletree Transportation reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from the Forest River Marine plant, 51773 C.R. 39, in Middlebury sometime between Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
BURGLARY
Joshua Hanshaw, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police tools, lawn equipment, a four-wheeler vehicle and hunting gear were stolen during a burglary to his shed at 21060 U.S. 20, sometime between Nov. 23 and Nov. 25.
FRAUD
Justin Chupp, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Nov. 23 and Nov. 25.
TRUCK ROLLOVER
Shawn Depratter reported to Elkhart County police a pickup truck had rolled into a ditch on C.R. 25 near C.R. 2 north of Bristol around 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Police found the truck, saw it was unoccupied, and took a report for a leaving-the-scene-of-a-crash case, according to police information.
HIT-AND-RUN
Amy Deters reported to Elkhart County police on Nov. 24 her SUV was damaged by another vehicle while it was parked in front of a home, 18151 Dundee Court, in Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without contacting Deters or the police, according to the report.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Patrick Shepherd, 48, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Nov. 22.
