A Nappanee woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Bonnie Kidd, 72, New Paris, was driving her vehicle north on C.R. 15 when she failed to yield the right of way and entered the Ind. 119 intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading northeast on Ind. 119.
Kidd and the driver of the second vehicle, Justin Burden, 15, Nappanee, were uninjured. A passenger in Burden’s vehicle, Krista Burden, 50, Nappanee, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of neck, shoulder and spine pain resulting from the collision.
Kidd was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
ARRESTS
• Esteban Diaz, 26, 1312 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of child solicitation while in the 1300 block of South 10th Street at 5:16 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Zachary Jordan, 32, 30563 C.R. 16, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 16 and Ash Road, Osceola, at 12:23 a.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• A representative of Goshen Die Cutting, 821 Logan St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:37 a.m. Monday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a company truck sometime over the weekend.
• Goshen police were dispatched to a residence at 504 S. Sixth St., Goshen, to investigate a report of a bicycle theft.
• Evan Bontrager, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:27 p.m. Monday to report the theft of a canoe from a property at 111 Canal St., Goshen, sometime within the past week.
• Julio Puente, 405 W. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his license plate registration decal from his license plate sometime late Monday morning while his vehicle was parked in his driveway. Puente also noted that he has been having issues with people damaging his residence and vehicle since the beginning of the year.
FRAUD
• Milfred Mast, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:54 p.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred sometime between 2 p.m. June 22 and 2 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Byron Sanders contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:15 a.m. Monday to report that property at Jimtown High School, 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart, was damaged by graffiti sometime between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Louis Gerencer, 29169 C.R. 12, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:03 p.m. Monday to report that someone shot a hole into the siding of his residence sometime between June 1 and Monday.