A Nappanee woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Bonnie Kidd, 72, New Paris, was driving her vehicle north on C.R. 15 when she failed to yield the right of way and entered the Ind. 119 intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading northeast on Ind. 119.
Kidd and the driver of the second vehicle, Justin Burden, 15, Nappanee, were uninjured. A passenger in Burden’s vehicle, Krista Burden, 50, Nappanee, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of neck, shoulder and spine pain resulting from the collision.
Kidd was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
OTHER CRASHES
• A LaGrange man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:22 p.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Lonnie Bontrager, 24, LaGrange, was driving his motorcycle west on C.R. 34, west of Hillcrest Drive, when he failed to slow in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle that had begun to stop ahead of him. Bontrager was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of right leg pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Erin Datzman, 43, Goshen, was uninjured. Bontrager was cited for following too closely.
ARRESTS
• Corbin Goode, 21, 72833 C.R. 29, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Chicago and Lincoln Avenues at 4:35 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Braden Scholl, 20, 51242 C.R. 5, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of South 10th Street and East Jackson Street at 6:27 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kyle Marchand, 30, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal trespass while at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 8:32 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Joshua Eutsey, 37, 1030 W. Bryan St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a hypodermic needle, vehicle theft and reckless driving after fleeing from police following an attempted traffic stop in the area of C.R. 26 and Peddlers Village Road at 11:47 p.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Rickey Kempen, 71, 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana while at his home at 3 a.m. Saturday. He was released pending a court date.
• Bradley Mills, 48, 27448 Nelson Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 8:36 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Esteban Diaz, 26, 1312 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of child solicitation while in the 1300 block of South 10th Street at 5:16 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Zachary Jordan, 32, 30563 C.R. 16, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 16 and Ash Road, Osceola, at 12:23 a.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Eugene Talaga, Plymouth, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:50 p.m. Friday to report that someone crashed into his vehicle while it was parked at Amazon, 52357 C.R. 19, Bristol. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
• Adam Fuson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:57 p.m. Sunday to report that he witnessed a vehicle strike a utility pole near 29015 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
THEFTS
• An employee of Gateway RV contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:59 a.m. Friday to report that a 2022 Forest River Wildwood travel trailer was stolen from a storage lot at 24366 C.R. 45, Elkhart, sometime around June 1.
• Heather Alexander contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:43 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a large amount of fencing belonging to Cleveland Little League, 30210 C.R. 6, Elkhart, sometime between June 10 and Friday.
• Carrie Ford contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a firearm from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 55969 Jayne Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Steven Stephens contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Saturday to report that someone he knowns stole several items from his property at 19623 C.R. 8, Bristol.
• A representative of Goshen Die Cutting, 821 Logan St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:37 a.m. Monday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a company truck sometime over the weekend.
• Goshen police were dispatched to a residence at 504 S. Sixth St., Goshen, to investigate a report of a bicycle theft.
• Evan Bontrager, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:27 p.m. Monday to report the theft of a canoe from a property at 111 Canal St., Goshen, sometime within the past week.
• Julio Puente, 405 W. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his license plate registration decal from his license plate sometime late Monday morning while his vehicle was parked in his driveway. Puente also noted that he has been having issues with people damaging his residence and vehicle since the beginning of the year.
BURGLARIES
• Hope Simmons, 24567 C.R. 6, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:32 p.m. Sunday to report that someone broke into her residence and stole her two dogs and two iPhones sometime between 2 p.m. Friday and 2:31 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Milfred Mast, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:54 p.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred sometime between 2 p.m. June 22 and 2 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Byron Sanders contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:15 a.m. Monday to report that property at Jimtown High School, 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart, was damaged by graffiti sometime between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Louis Gerencer, 29169 C.R. 12, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:03 p.m. Monday to report that someone shot a hole into the siding of his residence sometime between June 1 and Monday.