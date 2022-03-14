Four people are in custody following the serving of a search warrant in Nappanee early Saturday morning.
According to Indiana State Police, an ongoing drug investigation concluded at 12:17 a.m. Saturday when officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of North Main Street in Nappanee. The investigation began when officers with the Nappanee Police Department and Indiana State Police received citizen tips of suspected drug dealing at the residence.
Just after midnight, officers with the Nappanee Police Department, Kosciusko County SWAT Team and troopers with the Indiana State Police executed the search warrant, according to the report. Officers located approximately 89 grams of suspected methamphetamine, three handguns, drug paraphernalia and pills identified as controlled substances.
Arrested as a result of the warrant were: Ortie Leemon, 45, Nappanee; Austin Holdeman-Manges, 21, Milford; Stacie Herr, 43, Fort Wayne; and Kayla Enyeart, 31, South Whitley.
Leemon was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Holdeman-Manges was arrested on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Herr was arrested on charges of possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
Enyeart was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent.
All four individuals were booked into the Elkhart County jail.
ARREST REPORTS
• Wesley Axson, 48, 18975 Joan Kay Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 18 and Cobblestone Road, Goshen, at 6:55 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Kattrina Water, 40, 401 W. Pike St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Jefferson and Walnut streets, Millersburg, at 7:28 p.m. Saturday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Robert Wilson, 77, 518 Carter Road, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the area of C.R. 46, west of C.R. 17, at 10:10 p.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Renee Rader, 29, 3635 E. Pierceton Road, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills without a prescription and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and Ind. 119 at 4:15 p.m. Monday. She was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• Three Goshen residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:48 a.m. Sunday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Nadeem Habib, 33, 29650 C.R. 26, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle south on County Home Road when he stopped for the stop sign at the Midway Road intersection. Habib then reportedly entered the intersection before it was clear and collided with a second vehicle heading east on Midway Road. The driver of the second vehicle, Edgardo Ramirez Pacheco, 39, 1822 Westplains Drive, Goshen, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of knee pain resulting from the collision. Two passengers in Ramirez Pacheco’s vehicle, Lesly Rosalaes Melgar, 49, and Natalie Shamoun, 13, both of the same address, were also transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Rosalaes Melgar complained of neck pain, while Shamoun complained of back pain, police said. Habib was uninjured.
• A Goshen man and a Texas woman were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 4:17 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Douglas Manahan, 62, 1105 E. Douglas St., Goshen, was driving his vehicle west on Pike Street when a second vehicle pulled out of the Walgreens parking lot and collided with the passenger side of his vehicle. The vehicle, driven by Matthew Marks, 40, 23085 Marydale Drive, Elkhart, then continued forward and struck the rear bumper of a third vehicle, police said. Manahan complained of neck pain as a result of the collision. A passenger in Manahan’s vehicle, Tonya Foster, 57, 4924 FM 2138 N., Jacksonville, Texas, complained of head pain. Marks and the driver of the third vehicle, Christopher Harris, 62, 51332 Antone Road, Bristol, were uninjured.
• Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Bryson Shrock, 19, 3001 Marshwood Road, Goshen, was driving northwest on Elkhart Road near North Riverside Boulevard in the inside lane when he reportedly attempted to quickly merge to the outside land and struck a second vehicle, an Interurban Trolley, heading northwest on Elkhart Road. The impact of the collision forced the trolley to exit the roadway and strike a utility pole, police said. Shrock complained of pain to his entire body as a result of the collision. The driver of the trolley, Antwanette Conaway, 30, 606 S. Fifth St., Niles, Michigan, suffered a lower leg fracture. Police noted that Conaway was transporting approximately 15 passengers at the time of the crash, with seven reporting injuries. They included: Fidel Baca, 59, 927 Beaver Lane, Goshen — arm pain; Peggy Oesch, 69, 29 Brookside Manor, Goshen — lower leg pain; Justin Wyssman, 38, 111 E. Pike St., Goshen — shoulder pain; Samuel Lebrun, 63, 2628 Lincolnway East, Goshen — shoulder pain; Kenneth Hopkins, 49, 23536 Walnut St., Elkhart — back pain; Miguel Castaneda, 37, 51702 Grape Road, Granger — back pain; and Charles Stevens, 60, address unknown — minor bleeding to the face.
THEFT REPORTS
• Michael Trusty contacted Elkhart County police at 2:35 p.m. Thursday to report that he had discovered someone had stolen an automotive tool valued at $1,000 from his garage at 16701 C.R. 18, Goshen.
• James Kraft, 69021 C.R. 25, New Paris, told Elkhart County police someone forced their way into his pole barn and stole a portable heater and pull-start gas generator sometime between 4 p.m. March 6 and 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Goshen police were contacted at 9 a.m. Monday regarding two shoplifting incidents that occurred Saturday at Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Goshen police were called to Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 10:03 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a forged check.
• A representative of Fairfield Inn and Suites, 2110 Keystone Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:51 p.m. Sunday to report the discovery of credit card fraud.
• Daniela Ulloa, 205 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered she was the victim of fraud involving a telephone scam at 12:17 p.m. Monday.
• Maria Hernandez, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered a purchase had been made with a counterfeit check at Novedades Hernandez, 633 S. Main St., at 2:07 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Julie Dewitt, 1725 Toledo Road, Elkhart, told Elkhart County police someone smashed her vehicle’s windshield with a brick sometime between 7 p.m. Thursday and 4:10 a.m. Friday.
• Lyman Robinson told Elkhart County police someone dinged the door of his vehicle sometime between 2:45 and 3:45 p.m. Thursday while it was parked at 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.
AWOL REPORTS
• Representatives of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County police at 4:29 p.m. Friday to report that Randolph Warren Jr., 28, had failed to return to custody at 6:50 p.m. Thursday and is now considered absent without leave.
