A Nappanee man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Ira Meade, 75, Goshen, was driving his vehicle south on Ind. 15 when he attempted to turn east onto C.R. 40 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on Ind. 15, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Donnie George, 84, Nappanee, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of body pain and a small head laceration.
Meade, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield the right of way causing injury.
ARRESTS
• Timothy Hammond, 47, 1302 Berkey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near the 300 block of Wilden Avenue in Goshen at 4:15 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Melissa Johnson, 43, 709 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement, false informing and several warrants from multiple counties after officers were dispatched to Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen, at 6:08 p.m. Monday to investigate an anonymous tip about a wanted subject at the location.
• Donovan Castillo, 18, 721 Birchwood Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia while in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen at 9:08 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
• Bambi Dietlein, 46, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 1:25 p.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
• Carl Bennett, 31, 56339 Strasser Lane, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of providing a false identity statement and driving while never having obtained a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of 27th and LaRue streets at 2:03 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Juan Antonio Pedroza Romo, 34, 207 Wright St., Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having obtained a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Sixth and Clinton streets in Goshen at 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Douglas Orrick, 38, 54188 Southwood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of resisting law enforcement, cruelty to a law enforcement animal, battery on a public safety official and multiple felony warrants while at his home at 8:04 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Trent Smith, 32, 1411 Waurika St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement while in the area of Garden Street and Sunset Avenue at 8:22 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Geoffrey Walking, 37, 25555 Modrell Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and Windsor Avenue at 10:22 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
VEHICLE THEFTS
• David Conder contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:16 p.m. Friday to report that his 2020 Carry On utility trailer was stolen while parked at 56591 Old Orchard Lane, Elkhart, sometime between 6 p.m. Aug. 31 and 2:15 p.m. Friday.
• Francisco Ortiz, 22660 Pine Arbor Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies Friday evening to report that someone stole two motorcycles from his property sometime between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday.
• Rayetta Lopez, 22438 C.R. 45, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:59 p.m. Friday to report that her vehicle was stolen while parked in her driveway sometime between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.
• A representative of Lintons Nursery, 20755 C.R. 14, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:50 p.m. Saturday to report that a three-wheeled Honda tractor was stolen from the company’s property sometime between Thursday and Friday.
• Mark Lash, 29185 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:42 a.m. Sunday to report that someone stole his red 2007 Honda dirt bike from his backyard sometime between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
• Lloyd Wheeler contacted Elkhart County deputies Sunday to report that a blue Ford F-150 and several other items were stolen from a property at 19402 Industrial Drive, New Paris, sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
OTHER THEFTS
• Roya Baynakm, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:27 p.m. Monday to report that his wallet was stolen from out of his vehicle while it was parked near the 1000 block of South Main Street in Goshen sometime early Saturday morning.
• Paul Schlabach, 52649 Ind. 13, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:54 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole a silver Huffy bicycle with red lettering that was parked at his residence at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Yadira Colon contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:30 a.m. Friday to report that someone entered her vehicle and stole her medication and cash while it was parked at 27396 C.R. 4, Elkhart, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Joshua Yoder, 23974 C.R. 30, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:22 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole the catalytic converter from off of his vehicle while it was parked at his residence sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 p.m. Friday.
• Thomas Smith contacted Elkhart County deputies Monday evening to report that someone stole the license plate from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, sometime between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARIES
• A representative of Haulmark Industries, 14054 C.R. 4, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:45 p.m. Friday to report that a white 2023 Passport travel trailer worth approximately $10,000 was stolen from the company’s property sometime between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
• An employee of Star Fleet Trucking Inc., 10825 C.R. 2, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:38 p.m. Friday to report that a 2023 Grand Design Reflection fifth wheel was stolen from the company’s property sometime between noon Aug. 10 and 5 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Carolyn Rice, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 12:07 p.m. Monday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging contact information.
FRAUD
• Charles Crane III, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:03 p.m. Thursday to report that fraud occurred between 7:23 p.m. June 2 and 11 a.m. June 10.
• Cameron Smith, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:27 p.m. Thursday to report that someone committed identity deception between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Ellie Yoder contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:47 p.m. Thursday to report that someone damaged her vehicle’s window while it was parked at 23880 C.R. 38, Goshen, sometime between 2 and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Luis Padilla contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:59 p.m. Friday to report that someone slashed his vehicle’s left rear tire while it was parked at 54152 Ash Road, Lot 157, Osceola.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted Tuesday regarding a report of several vehicles having their tires slashed while they were parked at 30785 Glenhaven Drive, Granger, sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:34 p.m. Thursday to report that Jeremy Boomershine, 37, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 5:25 a.m. Aug. 31 and is now considered absent without leave.
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 31 to report that Xavier Weaver, 29, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 9:11 p.m. Aug. 30 and is now considered absent without leave.