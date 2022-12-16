A Nappanee man was injured in an early morning crash Friday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Xavier Rodrigues Perez, 22, Nappanee, was driving his vehicle east on Ind. 119, east of Ind. 19, at 4:48 a.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control due to the icy road conditions, causing his vehicle to exit the road to the north where it crashed into a fence and rolled over several times.
Rodrigues Perez was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of face lacerations resulting from the crash.
He was cited for driving at unreasonable speeds for the weather conditions and unsafe lane movement.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Paola Resendiz contacted Goshen police at 5:14 p.m. Thursday to report being in a hit-and-run crash while in the 200 block of Crescent Street.
THEFT
• Shanon Layne, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:05 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole a cellphone from him while he was attempting to sell it.
• William Felten contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked in the 52000 block of Fourth Street in Elkhart sometime between 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 6 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
• Todd Mauer contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into his storage unit located at 53400 C.R. 113, Elkhart, and stole property valued at approximately $800 sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Tuesday.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 3:07 p.m. Thursday regarding a burglary report involving the theft of approximately $800 from a storage unit at Storage Rentals of America, 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, that occurred sometime between Dec. 1 and Thursday morning.
• Amy Campbell contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to report that several important documents had been stolen from her residence in the 23000 block of C.R. 4 in Elkhart.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday to report that Andrew Fernandize Holmes, 47, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 12:15 p.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday to report that Salvador Torres, 32, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 8:33 p.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.