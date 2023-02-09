A Nappanee man was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred at 2:25 p.m. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, Mark Hill, 69, of Wakarusa, was traveling east on C.R. 38 approaching the intersection of Ind. 19 driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Jacob Dermott, 76, of Nappanee, was traveling south on Ind. 19 approaching the intersection of C.R. 38 driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado. Hill told officers he came to a complete stop at the intersection and began to enter when his vehicle collided with Dermott’s vehicle, according to the police report.
Dermott was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for a laceration to his head. Hill was cited for failure to yield to the right of way resulting in bodily injury.
ARRESTS
• Sean Singell, 47, 210 E. Lincoln Ave., Apt. 24, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. All merchandise was recovered and Singell was later released at the scene with a pending court date.
• Kelsey Sheller, 33, 228 N. Roosevelt St., Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of embezzlement after a manager of Walgreens, 1755 Lincolnway East, contacted Goshen city police at 2:29 p.m. Thursday. Sheller was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jesse Miller, 34, 12248 C.R. 24, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated with priors, resisting law enforcement and battery at 9:28 p.m. Thursday. Deputies in their report stated Miller crashed his vehicle on the west side of C.R. 35, south of C.R. 36. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Antonio Parks, 19, 24849 C.R. 4, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief along with a warrant. According to the police report, parks was found in the area of C.R. 9 and the Toll Road overpass. He was arrested on the warrant. While being transported to the Elkhart County Jail, officers said Parks damaged a hobble restraint with a knife.
• Joseph Galvan, 34, 21475 U.S. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to deputies, Galvan had violated a protection order in the 21000 block of U.S. 20, Goshen. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Dustin Newcomer reported to Goshen police the sign at the Boys & Girls Club cabin, 912 Middlebury St., Goshen, had been vandalized at some point possibly overnight on Thursday.
THEFTS
• Jason Goorhouse reported to Goshen police the theft of his license plate at 620 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.
• Juan Hernandez reported to Goshen police that someone stole items from his unlocked vehicle at 418 W. Wilden Ave. at 6:07 p.m. Thursday.
• Tiffany Moore reported to Elkhart County deputies the theft of her Stihl leaf blower and her Stihl grass trimmer after finding them at a local pawn shop. She believes the items were taken by someone she knows prior to Nov. 3, 2022. The items were returned to her.
• Brittany Stagel reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday someone stole her Borden trash bin from 18370 Gyr Court, New Paris.
• Danielle Hammond reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:39 and 10 a.m. Monday someone stole items from 27868 Willard Road, Elkhart.
• At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jerry Miller reported that two of his homemade trailers had been stolen from Mobile Tire & Axle, 24643 U.S. 6, Nappanee, sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.
• A loss prevention employee for Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two women taking several items without paying at 8:04 p.m. Thursday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police responded to a report of someone inside a travel trailer without permission at 112 S. 29th St. at 1:36 p.m. Thursday.
AWOL
Latarrius Market, 34, of Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., on Feb. 4 and is considered absent without leave, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.