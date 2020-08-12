A Nappanee man has been arrested as the suspect in a child pornography investigation.
Esteban Perez, 20, 151 S. Williams St., was jailed Monday while facing five Level 5 felony counts and five Level 6 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
An Indiana State Police investigation began in November 2019 after police received three cyber tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips alleged images of the porn were uploaded to social media platforms Tumblr and Discord, according to details by police in a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators connected the user accounts, which had posted the images to those sites, to an email address, and then traced the email address to Perez’s address. Police then searched Perez’s house Monday, the affidavit shows.
Perez was taken into custody, and then declined to be interviewed by police without an attorney present. Meanwhile, investigators searched the home with a warrant, and, according to the affidavit, found a thumb drive containing 6,138 files that included images of child pornography, as well as other evidence.
Perez is expected to be formally charged in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
DRUG ARRESTS
Four Michigan people face multiple charges after a traffic stop in Howe led to a drug investigation.
LaGrange County police found evidence of methamphetamine, marijuana, pseudoephedrine pills and hypodermic needles during a search of a vehicle, in which the four suspects were inside during a stop in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel, 7333 N. Ind. 9, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release. Police also found more drugs and drug paraphernalia in the suspects’ motel room.
The suspects were arrested and identified as:
• Nicholas Jackson, 36, Sturgis, who was jailed on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of pseudoephedrine and possession of hypodermic needles;
• Robert Patterson, 34, Three Rivers, who was jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Tessa Clay, 28, Sturgis, who was jailed on a charge of identity deception;
• And Jonathan King-Weinberg, 26, Sturgis, who was jailed on charges of identity deception, receiving stolen auto parts and possession of marijuana as well as a warrant out of Michigan.
ARRESTS
• Gary Griffey, 69, 607 Stevens Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the 2700 block of College Avenue around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.
• William Whitt, 31, 407 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement near North Ninth Street and Mercer Avenue following a short vehicle pursuit around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
CRASH
A car driven by Dominick Garrison, Shipshewana, collided with a pickup truck driven by Beau Jennings, Chesterton, on Ind. 120 West near the east county line around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In a news release, Elkhart County police said Garrison sideswiped Jennings’ truck after it had slowed down behind a horse-drawn carriage. The crash apparently caused Garrison’s vehicle to leave the road and roll over.
Garrison and Jennings both had complaints of pain from the crash, the release shows. Garrison was also cited by police for following another vehicle too closely.
THEFT
Charles Henderson reported to Elkhart County police Monday a white 2020 trailer was stolen from RC Trailers, 51790 C.R. 39, in Middlebury sometime around 2:55 a.m. Saturday.
FIRE
Improperly discarded floor finishing materials apparently caused a fire that damaged a house Tuesday in Elkhart.
Elkhart firefighters responded to 3200 E. Jackson St. around 9 p.m. and kept the fire contained to the master bedroom on the second floor. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, a news release shows.
The house had been under renovations at the time of the fire, according to the release.
No injuries were reported.
HIT-AND-RUN
Terri Turner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by a vehicle while she was shopping at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
DRUGS FOUND
Elkhart County police found nearly 60 grams of edible marijuana in a vehicle that had been reported as abandoned on Ind. 13 north of Ind. 120 near Middlebury around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Alejandro Rosales, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday his debit card was stolen and used multiple times.
• Trang Hicks, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a case of fraud and identity theft that occurred after she sought to purchase items over the internet.
• Nancy Snobarger, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
