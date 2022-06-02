An Elkhart man is in custody on multiple charges after allegedly causing more than $100,000 in damages to a Nappanee church early Tuesday morning.
According to Elkhart County deputies, a representative of the Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 Ind. 19 North, Nappanee, contacted the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of copper piping from several of the church’s AC units.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Christopher Roderick, 51, homeless, Elkhart, had allegedly destroyed 48 AC units at the property, causing more than $100,000 in damages.
Upon further investigation of the incident, it was discovered that Roderick had also allegedly stolen a purse from a vehicle parked at the church and used a credit card from the purse to make a purchase at the Dollar General store in Nappanee, deputies noted.
Roderick was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, fraud and theft and transported to the Elkhart County jail.
FAKE $100 BILLS
The Elkhart Police Department has recently received reports from local merchants regarding fake $100 bills.
In these instances, an individual has attempted to pay for merchandise with fake $100 bills which say “For Motion Picture Use Only” at the top, and all have the same serial number.
“Fortunately, in most of the reports, the cashier/employee has noticed that the bill is fake before completing the transaction,” said Jessica McBrier, public information officer for the department. “The Elkhart Police Department is warning our local merchants and citizens to be on the lookout for these fake bills, which appear to be movie props and can be bought online.”
Anyone who has been a victim, or who has information regarding the use of these fake bills, is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
McBrier noted that the public can also leave an anonymous tip through the department’s website or by emailing tips@elkhartpolice.org.
ARRESTS
• Charles Lambright, 66, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of shoplifting and resisting law enforcement while at CVS, 410 S. Main St, Goshen, at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ralph Farrell, 30, 22918 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia while in the area of 3606 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart, at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tyler Caudill, 30, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 15 and Ind. 120 at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. He was released pending a court date.
CRASHES
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Roger Yoder, 64, Middlebury, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 36, east of C.R. 37, when he crossed into the westbound lane for an unknown reason and collided with a second vehicle heading west on C.R. 36. The force of the collision reportedly caused both vehicles to exit the roadway and come to rest in a field to the north of C.R. 36. The driver of the second vehicle, Mary Mast, 74, Goshen, suffered a broken femur as a result of the collision. Yoder was uninjured. The crash is currently under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
• A Goshen woman and an Elkhart woman were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Vaughn Bontrager, 29, 10521 C.R. 28, Middlebury, was driving his vehicle southeast in the 2000 block of Elkhart Road when he looked down for a moment and failed to realize that traffic ahead of him had stopped, resulting in a collision with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped ahead of him. The force of the collision then caused the second vehicle to collide with the rear of a third vehicle, police noted. The driver of the second vehicle, Crissie Graber, 67, 118 S. 22nd St., Goshen, suffered a laceration to her toe as a result of the collision but did not require medical assistance. The driver of the third vehicle, Angie Axell, 32, 821 W. Lusher Ave., Elkhart, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of back pain. Bontrager was uninjured.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Sharon Wright, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.
THEFTS
• Cynthia Stallman, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of money from an apartment at 2649 Ashton Pines Drive, Elkhart, by someone she knows.
• David Izak, 23902 Himebaugh Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday to report that his Borden trash can was stolen from his property sometime between 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Monday.
• Joshua Weaver contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole the license plate from off of his trailer while it was parked at 54237 Southwood Drive, Elkhart, sometime between May 20 and Wednesday.
FRAUD
• A representative of Brad Neely Construction Inc., 59204 C.R. 21, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred between 11 a.m. May 18 and 11 a.m. Monday.
FOUND ITEMS
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 1 p.m. Wednesday regarding a wallet that was located in the 27000 block of Bison Ridge Road, Elkhart. The wallet was entered into evidence at the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A 22-year-old Goshen man contacted Goshen police at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was damaged by someone he knows while parked in the 200 block of West Oakridge Avenue, Goshen.
• Jason Bender, 57845 Sunbury Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:54 a.m. Thursday to report that someone fired a paintball gun at his house and vehicle causing damage.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday to report that Deshawn Caradine, 31, South Bend, failed to return to custody at 4 a.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.