Child molestation charges have now been heaped onto an Elkhart man already accused of murder.
Allen Sage, 31, was charged with three counts of child molesting — one as a Level 1 felony and two Level 4 felonies — in a case filed Monday.
Sage is alleged to have inappropriately touched two children younger than age 12 at a house in Elkhart, according to details by Elkhart County police in a probable cause affidavit. An exact date for the incidents wasn’t provided. Sage also allegedly touched one of the victims another time about four years ago.
The accusations were made in July, about a month after Sage was charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing Kenneth Black, 49, of Elkhart, after he and others chased down his SUV and confronted him on Woodlawn Avenue near Cone Street on June 22.
Sage is scheduled to go to trial in the murder case June 7.
The child molestation case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
ARREST
Christina Haley, 62, 221 Olive St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Indiana and Chicago avenues around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Paul Poe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a house, 1203 E. Jackson St., around 10:50 a.m. Monday.
• Linda Richerds, Goshen, reported to Goshen police medication was stolen from her at Greencroft, 1425 Greencroft Drive, around 9:10 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Sunday.
• Sesar Cortez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday the license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Mingucha Service Center, 402 E. Lincoln Ave., sometime within the last three weeks.
FRAUD
Elkhart County police began a fraud investigation Monday involving an Elkhart County Jail inmate who was incarcerated between Sept. 14 and Dec. 7.
DOG BITE
Goshen police responded to a call that a stray dog bit a person and another dog in the 300 block of West Oakridge Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Monday. The victim had minor scratches to his hand, police said. The stray dog was taken to the Elkhart County Humane Shelter.
