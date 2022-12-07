GOSHEN — Police and fire departments responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 20, near C.R. 27, at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
FRAUD
• Angela Linn contacted Goshen police at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday to report a cleaning machine being rented and not returned from Dollar General, 1075 N. Main St.
• Margaret Taylor contacted Goshen police at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday to report an incident of fraud in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street.
• Jeremy Byrd contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:14 p.m. Dec. 2 to report an incident of fraud in the 29000 block of C.R. 4 in Elkhart.
• Timothy Learman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:39 p.m. Dec. 3 to report an incident of fraud in the 55000 block of River Shore Estate in Elkhart.
• Douglas Stone contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 3 to report an incident of fraud in the 53000 block of Kershner Lane in Elkhart.
• Leon Hartwig contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:36 a.m. Monday to report an incident of fraud in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 in Bristol that occurred between Nov. 23 and Nov. 28.
• A 17-year-old girl contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:12 a.m. Monday to report an incident of fraud in the 54000 block of Bonito Court in Middlebury that occurred between Nov. 22 and Monday.
• Tamara Smaka contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:46 p.m. Monday to report an incident of fraud in the 19000 block of Grey Fox Trail in Goshen that occurred between 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
• Mervin Miller contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:50 p.m. Monday to report an incident of fraud in the 68000 block of C.R. 23 in New Paris that occurred between 4:37 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
• Guadalupe Guzman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:17 p.m. Monday to report an incident of fraud in the 57000 block of Rivercrest Drive in Elkhart that occurred between 9 a.m. Dec. 1 and 11:30 a.m. Monday.
THEFT
• Eric Wentz contacted Goshen police at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of merchandise from Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road.
• Kelsey Tittle contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5 p.m. Sunday to report the theft of her Apple Watch from a property in the 29000 block of C.R. 16.
• A representative of AG Trucking, 15952 C.R. 38, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:20 a.m. Monday to report the theft of tires from the property sometime between 9 a.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. Friday.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 6:41 a.m. Tuesday regarding the theft of a 2023 Forest River travel trailer from a property in the 11000 block of Harter Drive in Middlebury.
• Steven Nolte contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of his blue Salona moped from a property in the 57000 block of Tower Road in Elkhart sometime between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26.
• A representative of Pierce Electric, 30222 C.R. 18, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a van belonging to the company sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Idress Citte contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a black Dodge Avenger from his dealership in the 28000 block of Old U.S. 33 in Elkhart.
ARRESTS
• Brandon Waldron, 33, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official after fleeing in a vehicle following an attempted traffic stop in the area of C.R. 3 and Old U.S. 33 in Elkhart at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Briana Harris, 20, 29938 Cardinal Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery in the presence of a minor and pointing a loaded firearm while at her home at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kyle Johnson, 21, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following a four-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 20 and C.E. 35 at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
• Jalliyah Johnson, 19, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday. They were released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Dulce Mayorga contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle was rear-ended by a black Jeep while at the intersection of C.R. 38 and Ind. 19 in Wakarusa. The driver of the Jeep then fled the scene.