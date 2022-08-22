Several vehicles were entered unlawfully while parked along East Jefferson Street in Goshen early Sunday morning.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, Ricardo Valdiva, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:24 a.m. Sunday to report that sometime during the early morning hours, two people were captured on his security cameras going through three of his vehicles. He noted that two of the vehicles were parked along East Jefferson Street at the time, while the third was parked in his driveway.
Valdiva told officers that it appeared his neighbor’s vehicles had also been entered during the same incident, the report noted.
During the investigation, officers spoke with Arturo Rios, who informed them that four of his vehicles had also been entered, though he noted that nothing appeared to have been stolen from out of the vehicles.
Valdiva reported that nothing had been stolen from out of his vehicles as well.
ARRESTS
• Jonathan Perea Jimenez, 23, 206 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Washington Street, Goshen, at 1:16 p.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Joshua Carroll, 35, 4577 French St., Plymouth, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after deputies were dispatched to 1528 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart, to investigate a report of a man slumped over his steering wheel at 7:35 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kevin Luna Lovo, 25, 154 Indiana Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and Old U.S. 33 at 12:20 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Fredy Mendez, 26, 10650 S. Torre Ave., Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident after crashing his vehicle into a mailbox located at 23665 Springriver Drive, Elkhart, at 12:48 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Laura Humes, 48, 21727 C.R. 18, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of public nudity and public indecency after being located in the area of 57415 Alpha Drive, Goshen, in a state of nudity at 7:19 p.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Frank Vann, 55, 910 N. Main St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Indiana Avenue and Nappanee Street, Elkhart, at 2:47 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Orlando Barreto, 32, 923 Briarwood Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of South Nappanee Street and Rainbow Bend Boulevard, Elkhart, at 2:54 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Latasha Echols, 35, 54152 Ash Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of battery while at her home at 9:38 a.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Moslem Al-Timeemi, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4 p.m. Sunday to report that the catalytic converter had been stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked near the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, sometime during the overnight hours.
• Charles Miller, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:23 p.m. Sunday to report that his cellphone had been stolen from out of his unlocked vehicle while it was parked near the 200 block of Chicago Avenue, Goshen.
• Edd Banks contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:59 p.m. Thursday to report that his 2007 Ford F150 was stolen while parked at 29730 C.R. 26, Elkhart, sometime between 3 and 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
• Cortney Tomkiewicz contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:26 a.m. Friday to report that the catalytic converter was stolen from off of her vehicle while it was parked at the Comfort Suites Hotel, 27838 C.R. 24, Elkhart, sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6:10 a.m. Friday.
• Kurt Hall contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:11 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole his electric bicycle while it was parked at 52867 Ind. 13, Middlebury, sometime between 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 10 a.m. Thursday.
• Kayla Thompson, 30192 Evergreen Court, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:39 p.m. Friday to report that her handgun was stolen from out of her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17.
BURGLARIES
• Luisana Wills contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:28 p.m. Saturday to report that someone broke into the house they were remodeling at 25620 North Park Ave., Elkhart, and stole power tools and construction equipment sometime between noon Friday and noon Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Fernando Avila, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:40 a.m. Sunday to report that a vehicle had collided with several mailboxes along the 2200 block of Bashor Road, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
• James Haywood, 402 Center St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Sunday to report that a vehicle had struck his mailbox. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
• Courtney Morquecho and Janelle Houser, both of Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:41 p.m. Sunday to report that their vehicles had been struck by another vehicle while parked in the 200 block of Queen Street, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Benito Capuchino contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:01 p.m. Saturday to report that someone keyed two trucks while they were parked at 17284 Ind. 4, Goshen.
ARSON
• Steve Stephens, 19623 C.R. 8, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to report that someone set his work truck and stump chipper on fire while they were parked at his home.