THEFTS
• Michael McGuinness, Pennsylvania, contacted Goshen police at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday to report that his bike was stolen while parked at 818 S. Seventh St., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• A representative of Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of several items from the store.
• Geoffrey Dipiro, 55895 River Shore Estate, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone entered his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in his driveway and stole a Dell Latitude 3380 laptop sometime between noon Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, sometime between 5 p.m. June 5 and 10 a.m. June 12.
• An employee of U-Haul, 29057 U.S. 33, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone leased a 2020 Chevrolet van from the company and failed to return it by 6:45 p.m. June 21.
• An employee of U-Haul, 29057 U.S. 33, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone leased a 2020 Uhaul utility trailer from the company and failed to return it by 1:30 p.m. July 8.
• David Haab contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole items from a property at 18986 C.R. 46, New Paris, sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
ARRESTS
• Anthony Greer, 26, 222 N. Pineoak Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday. He was released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Sara Schaefer, Plymouth, contacted Goshen police at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while parked at 2642 Hackberry Drive, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Amanda Bolton, 23976 Manor Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to report that a bullet struck her home at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.