THEFT
• Rafael Contreras, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole property from several vehicles while they were parked at 802 N. Main St., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• Goshen police were contacted by a representative of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday regarding shoplifting incidents involving the same person on four separate occasions.
• A representative of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to report an incident of shoplifting that occurred Oct. 30.
• Miguel Villalpondo Hernandez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday to report that the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 1408 S. 10th St., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• David Smith contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:02 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole a vehicle from a property at 57450 C.R. 100, Elkhart, sometime between 4:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.
• Deanna Rigby, 66477 C.R. 19, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:25 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole her Borden trash can from her property sometime between 8 p.m. Oct. 31 and 5 a.m. Nov. 1.
• A representative of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Tuesday to report two incidents of shoplifting.
BURGLARY
• Jacobo Castillo, 816 S. 13th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke into his locked detached garage and stole garden equipment sometime during the overnight hours.
ARRESTS
• Ryan Buzzard, 42, 266 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery on the same household member, domestic battery on a child less than 14 years of age, domestic battery in the presence of a minor and resisting law enforcement while at his home at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tina Enders, 20, 3440 East Lake Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Caleb Howenstine, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while parked at 2420 Davis Drive, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.