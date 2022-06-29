THEFTS
• Christopher Neeley, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a cellphone while at 105 Prospect Ave., Goshen.
• Shirley Covington contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:02 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole her mother’s vehicle while it was parked at 29155 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart.
• Michael Szoke contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole his vehicle while it was parked at 55670 Sheridan Blvd., Elkhart, sometime between 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
• Paige Webb contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday to report that her brown 1997 GMC Sonoma was stolen while parked at Broadmore Estates Trailer Park, 148 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Charles Cretcher, 10623 C.R. 4, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:24 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole numerous items from out of his barn sometime between Feb. 28 and March 5.
• Donald Presser, 50763 C.R. 25, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole two four-wheelers from his unlocked barn sometime between 7 p.m. June 19 and 2 p.m. June 20.
• Tiffany Poertner, 57620 Best Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke into her shed, stole multiple items and damaged property.
ARRESTS
• Zachary Goforth, 18, 1323 Brentwood Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of felony levels of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and paraphernalia after deputies were dispatched to 25786 Kiser Court, Elkhart, to investigate a report of a strange man on the property. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Bethany Slabaugh, 25, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Main Street and Kercher Road at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.
• Daniel Finnigan, 25, 58396 Ox Bow Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia while in the area of 740 Prairie St., Elkhart, at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Fernando Salaices, 24, 717 W. Cleveland Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 19 and C.R. 14 at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Maria Figueroa, 1633 William Henry Lane, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone damaged her mailbox sometime during the overnight hours.
FRAUD
• Bruce Rink, Millersburg, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:20 a.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between noon June 18 and noon Sunday.
• Angelique Howell, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:08 a.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between 6 p.m. Jan. 1, 2021, and 1 p.m. June 11, 2022.
• Stephanie Hollinger, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:43 a.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday.
• Christina Vaughn, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:10 p.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between noon April 11 and 8 p.m. May 19.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Sebastian Palacios, 1713 Roc Lane, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone threw a bottle through the front window of his residence sometime during the overnight hours.
• Rosalba Mphepo contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:43 p.m. Monday to report that someone she knowns damaged her vehicle by slashing two tires and breaking a tail light while it was parked at 57372 Arabian Drive, Goshen.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:36 p.m. Monday to report that Daniel Moshier, 33, Nappanee, failed to return to custody at 2 a.m. Saturday and is now considered absent without leave.