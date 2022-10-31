THEFT
• Beth Swaw, 29176 Lark St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:30 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole her 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo from her property sometime around Sept. 29.
• William Bolton, 27862 Sentry Way, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:29 p.m. Saturday to report that an acquaintance of his known only by the name Jerry stole 120 of his prescribed pills from his residence sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday.
• Martin McCullen, general manager at U-Haul, 29057 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:10 p.m. Saturday to report that a 2017 GMC 10-foot box truck was not returned to the business by the Oct. 14 return date. The box truck was then entered into NCIC and IDX as a stolen vehicle, according to a police report.
• Sherrie Bullock contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:02 p.m. Saturday to report that a man she knows took her vehicle without her permission while it was parked at 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, on Thursday.
• Donna Ussery, 58657 Ardmore Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:14 a.m. Sunday to report that someone stole her white 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan from her driveway sometime during the overnight hours.
BURGLARY
• Goshen police were dispatched to a residence at 1919 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 9:26 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of burglary.
• Sarah Gentry, 26380 Douglas Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:52 p.m. Sunday to report that someone forced entry into her garage and stole multiple tools belonging to her and her husband sometime between midnight Oct. 13 and 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
FRAUD
• Angie Alba, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:21 a.m. Sunday to report that her identity had been stolen by someone she knows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Luis Sixtos Arciga, 909 S. 15th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:39 p.m. Sunday to report that someone damaged his property.
FOUND ITEM
• William Ragsdale, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:18 a.m. Sunday to report finding a handgun in the parking lot of Target, 3938 Midway Road, Goshen.
ARRESTS
• Jean Wilhelm, 41, 205 Timberbrook Circle, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of West Wilden and Indiana avenues in Goshen at 6:12 p.m. Sunday.
Yenny Rivero, 46, of the same address, was also arrested on a charge of using a false certificate of vehicle registration. Both Wilhelm and Rivero were released pending a court date.
• Michael Paige-Henderson, 40, 51916 Lakeland Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement while at his home at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jose Leiva-Figueredo, 30, 2301 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after deputies where contacted regarding a hit-and-run crash in the area of C.R. 20 and C.R. 9 in Elkhart at 7:13 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jorge Marin Torres, 28, 810 Oakwood Ave., Plymouth, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a driver’s license after crashing his vehicle on U.S. 20, east of Ind. 19, at 3:32 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.