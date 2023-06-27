ARRESTS
• William Sanchez Vargas, 38, of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting by Goshen police at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 12:20 p.m. Sunday. Sanchez Vargas allegedly walked out of the store with merchandise that was not paid for. He was arrested at the scene and released with a pending court date.
• Keanon L. Jackson, 26, of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting by Goshen police at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 6:46 p.m. Sunday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Ismael Martinez Morales, 31, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license at 1:40 a.m. Saturday at C.R. 7 and C.R. 17 after being stopped for a vehicle infraction. Martinez Morales was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Logan Hartsough, 32, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and being a habitual traffic violator at 4:40 p.m. Saturday after Rebecca Weber and Sarah Evans reported that their vehicles had been struck by another vehicle at the Gallop's Gas Station, 18423 U.S. 20, and left the scene. Hartsough was located, reportedly failed standardized field sobriety tests, and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Maria Joiner, 35, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator at 7:38 p.m. Sunday after she was pulled over at Sunrise Drive and Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Joiner was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Willie Young Jr., 39, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 5 a.m. June 17, and is considered absent without leave.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Elkhart County deputies reported finding a handgun on Adams Street, north of North Park Avenue in Elkhart at 1:50 a.m. Saturday after investigating a call regarding criminal recklessness. The department is still investigating.
BURGLARY
• Marilyn Viers reported to Goshen police at 6:25 p.m. Saturday that someone burglarized her home at 2631 Ashton Pines Drive, Goshen, overnight.
• Maxine Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies that in the early afternoon on Friday three men entered her home, 29853 Riviera Drive, Elkhart, and took four rings worth approximately $4,000 without permission.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Zoe Morelock reported to Goshen police at 7:58 a.m. Saturday that someone she knew had entered her home at 58 Winchester Trail and destroyed property.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Margarita Gasper reported to Goshen police at 12:01 p.m. Saturday that someone had left the scene of a property damage crash at 4024 Elkhart Road.
• Steven Komon reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 3 a.m. Saturday someone driving a BMW hit his landscaping rock, his mailbox, and his 2010 Ford Flex and then left the scene of the crash without stopping, at 69029 C. R. 9, Nappanee.
THEFT
• Mario Borjas Caseres reported to Goshen police at 2:11 p.m. Saturday that his child’s tablet was stolen at 111 W. Pike St.
• Sandra Wing reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March 2023 and Friday someone stole her Carryon Trailer from her storage lot at 52292 C.R. 9, Elkhart.
• An employee of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 17 and April 19, items were stolen. The employee also reported a theft between April 14 and April 16.
• Robbie Phillips reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:36 p.m. Friday that his wallet, ID, debit cards, and phone were stolen from 57315 Ne-Ce-Dah Drive, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Mikaela Chester reported to Goshen police at 6:25 p.m. Saturday that a potted plant was vandalized in Arbor Ridge Apartments, 319 Arbor Court.
• Chalet Party Shoppe, 1830 Rieth Blvd., reported to Goshen police at 10:39 p.m. Saturday that someone had damaged property.
• David Anderson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:40 a.m. Saturday that James Campbell, 26, damaged his property by throwing rocks at the window of his home, 22688 Pheasant Run, Elkhart.
FRAUD
• Christopher Faulkner reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 3 p.m. June 20 fraud was committed at 68254 Jackson St., Elkhart.
• Michael Green reported to Bristol Police Department that between 7:30 p.m. May 25 and 2:30 p.m. June 16 fraud was committed at 57753 Roys Ave., Elkhart.
• Locke Auto & Diesel Repair, 28699 C.R. 50, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:30 p.m. June 5 and 7 a.m. June 7 fraud was committed.
• Thomas Hall reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6-7:45 p.m. June 21 fraud was committed at 23650 Holly Drive, Elkhart.
• Ryan Stevens reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. June 19 and 1 p.m. June 21 his identity was used at 54385 Susquehanna Road, Elkhart.