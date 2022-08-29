ARRESTS
• Ryan Bergman, 45, 19780 Shallow Creek Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 23 and Ind. 15 in Goshen at 9:44 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Robert Hollins Jr., 39, 130 S. Meade St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33 and Belden Avenue in Elkhart at 2:43 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Luis Escorza Jr., 26, 140 S. Lake St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after deputies were called to 29256 C.R. 108, Elkhart, at 8:20 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man asleep at the wheel. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• John Flores, 32, 57678 S. Eighth St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after deputies were called to the intersection of C.R. 20 and Eighth Street in Elkhart at 6:37 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a vehicle that had struck a parked car and then left the scene. Flores was located a short time later in the 57000 block of Eighth Street and transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Alvin Diece, 30, 505 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, confinement, pointing a loaded firearm and intimidation while at Brookside Manor, 61108 Old C.R. 17, Goshen, at 1:44 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Dillon Eller, 24, 54301 C.R. 5, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon while at his home at 6 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
OTHER ARRESTS
• Monica Diaz De Leon Macias, 57, 215 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash after officers were dispatched to the intersection of Greene Road and West Clinton Street in Goshen at 5:14 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a hit-and-run. She was released pending a court date.
• Kayden Bailey, 18, 64578 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of South Greene Road and West Lincoln Avenue in Goshen at 12:37 a.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Chancie Stewart, 42, 2125 Toledo Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a crash in the area of C.R. 19 and C.R. 36 at 10:08 a.m. Saturday. Stewart was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Tomas Rodriguez-Estrada contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:42 a.m. Friday to report that a vehicle belonging to Isabella Lull was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the 30000 block of Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
THEFTS
• Cristian Escotto, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:13 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole the temporary registration from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 1015 Beaver Lane, Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• Richard Wotring recently contacted Elkhart County deputies to report that someone stole a 2017 United trailer containing $10,000 worth of tools while it was parked at 29811 Dallas Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 4:09 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.
• Daniel Kirts, 20496 C.R. 8, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole his custom-built aluminum trailer while it was parked at his residence.
• Angela Hite, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies to report that she was robbed and her bag taken while near the intersection of Baldwin Court and Sunset Avenue at 8:38 p.m. Saturday.
• A representative of Klotz Motor Co., 30585 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:43 p.m. Sunday to report that someone sole a catalytic converter from off of a vehicle and drilled out a gas tank on another vehicle while they were parked at the business.
BURGLARIES
• Elkhart County deputies were recently notified that someone entered a residence located in the 30000 block of C.R. 6, Elkhart, and stole a push mower sometime between 8:48 p.m. Aug. 24 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were informed that a second push mower located in the yard of the residence was also stolen during the same incident.
• Joshua Brainard, 27418 C.R. 4, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:55 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole a Sthil chainsaw and leaf blower from his shed sometime between 11:55 a.m. Friday and 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
• David Bunch contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:37 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole various items from his deceased mother’s vacant home in the 30000 block of C.R. 22 in Elkhart sometime between noon Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Matthew Marks, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:50 a.m. Friday to report that fraud was committed sometime between 8 a.m. Aug. 24 and 10 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Aaron Geyer, 58004 C.R. 105, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:50 p.m. Thursday to report that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at her residence at approximately 11:15 p.m. Aug. 21.
MISSING PERSON
• Thomas Osmer, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1 p.m. Friday to report that he has not been able to make contact with his friend, Stephen Dydo, since approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 18.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:26 p.m. Thursday to report that Reeyon Young, 20, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 8:52 a.m. Thursday and is now considered absent without leave.