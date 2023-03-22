ARRESTS
- David Daoud, 25, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after police say he was observed driving recklessly almost going off the shoulder and almost crashing into another motor vehicle at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. 20 and Ind. 19. He was stopped by police near Elkhart Road and Midway Road and submitting to a certified breath test with a BrAC of .110.
- Angela Shrock, 25, was arrested on charges of obstruction of traffic and disorderly conduct at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday after police say they received a report that she was running into traffic in front of vehicles obstructing traffic, while also engaging in tumultuous conduct near the intersection of C.R. 1 and Lakefield Dr.
- Owen Nunez was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, and underage consumption of an alcoholic beverage, at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday after police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near 25676 Lake Dr. Nunez was found to be intoxicated, failed standardized field sobriety testing and submitted to a chemical test with the result of 0.174 BrAC.
SHOPLIFTING
Goshen city police were unable to locate a woman accused of shoplifting at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday. Walmart Loss Prevention initially caught the woman as she was attempting to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. Initially cooperative with loss prevention staff, the woman was escorted to offices and identified herself, but left the store prior to police arrival.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Goshen city police were called to 1155 Lighthouse Lane at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an individual vandalizing the property who fled prior to police arrival.
- Elizabeth Wade reported to Goshen city police that between 7:35 and 7:55 a.m. Monday that debris, wood, and drywall pieces from a Recycle Works truck fell on her vehicle causing damage when driving south on C.R. 17 just before the emergency response building.
HIT-AND-RUN
Ashton Hudson reported to Goshen city police that between 4:30 and 4:50 p.m. Tuesday that a red Chevrolet pickup truck struck his black 2018 Honda Civic while it was parked unoccupied to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, and failed to exchange information or contact police after the incident and left the scene.
FRAUD
- Lois Hoover reported to Goshen city police that on March 9 someone made an unauthorized purchase from an online business account for $4,328.78 at 22600 Ind. 120.
- Martha Dansfield reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:53 p.m. Monday that someone attempted to open a bank account using her personal information to include her social security number.
AWOL
Antoine Desmond Bates, 41, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave. at 10 p.m. March 17, and is considered AWOL.
THEFT
Paul Cary reported to Goshen city police that between 10 p.m. Monday and 11:30 a.m. Monday someone stole the Indiana registration of XGI935 off of the back of a black 2013 Ford Taurus belonging to Yuko Cary at 54213 C.R. 5.