Goshen police reported Sunday that multiple operating while intoxicated arrests were made over the weekend.
Kenneth Childress, 31, 129 Joyce Court, Elkhart, was stopped by Goshen police for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of Elkhart Road just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report. He was found to be intoxicated with a BRAC of .106%, his driver’s license was suspended and he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, the report stated.
He was arrested and jailed at the Elkhart County Jail.
Also on Saturday, Goshen police stopped Chancelor Wolford, 31, 716 S. 13th St., Goshen, around 11:45 p.m. for a traffic infraction near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Madison Street. Wolford was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a BRAC of .238%, according to the police report. He was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Goshen police stopped Grabiela Alfonzo De Vasquez, 51, of Goshen, for a traffic violation on Lincoln Avenue and 2nd Street. She was found to be intoxicated with a BRAC of .127%. She was arrested and incarcerated at the jail, according to the police report.
CRASH REPORTS
• Scott Clements, of Goshen, told Goshen police someone backed their vehicle into his vehicle while it was parked at 1809 Westplains Drive at 4:10 p.m. Friday and then left the scene without providing any information.
THEFT REPORTS
• An employee at 7-11 on South Main Street reported to Goshen police around 3:30 a.m. Sunday that an unknown subject shoplifted items. Police were able to locate the subject and identify him. The property taken was returned to 7-11.
• Goshen police responded to a call of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., Goshen, around 5 p.m. Saturday. Chad A. Falcon, 6951 Highway 996, Bell Rose, Louisiana, was arrested for shoplifting and released with a future pending court date.
• Casper’s Coin and Jewelry, Goshen, reported around 9:45 a.m. Saturday to Goshen police the theft of a cargo trailer that occurred sometime between Aug. 24 and Aug. 29 after learning the trailer had been recovered by the Elkhart City Police Department.
• Janelle Houser, 210 Queen St., Goshen, told Goshen police her trash can was stolen from her property at 11:44 a.m. Friday.
• Bobbie Thaxton, of Goshen, told Goshen police her wallet was stolen while at Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road, at 7:37 p.m. Friday.
ARREST REPORTS
• David Guataquira-Corona, 19, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Lot 137, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of leaving the scene of a traffic accident and never having obtained a driver’s license while at 115 W. Pike St. at 1:36 p.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
• Roberto Luis Rivera Ortiz, 42, 150 Broadmore Estates, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., at 1:34 p.m. Friday.
HARASSMENT
Emerita Moore, 21, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 10:05 a.m. Saturday that an unknown subject sent her a threatening message via Facebook Messenger.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Lori Arnold, 49, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday that an unknown person caused damage to her property in the 600 block of Main Street.
• Nick Kladis, 42, of South Bend, reported to Goshen police around 10:50 a.m. Saturday a criminal mischief to a building at 425 W. Pike St., Goshen.
• Jessica Viruez, 24, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 2:20 p.m. that her vehicle was damaged overnight in the 2800 block of Oakwood Drive.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
Jocelyn Oquendo, 36, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 2:35 p.m. Saturday that an invasion of privacy had occurred by a known subject. A report was completed and the case was forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
ROBBERY
Jareil Hayden, 18, of Indianapolis, reported to Goshen police around 3 p.m. Saturday an unknown male took money from him and ran off. Officers were unable to find the unknown male.
OVERDOSE REPORT
Goshen police were dispatched to the 400 block of South 5th Street around 5:40 p.m. Saturday in reference to a possible overdose incident. During the investigation, illegal drugs were located. A female from Goshen was found and transported by medics to Goshen General Hospital for a medical evaluation.
