At least four different hit-and-run crashes have been reported to Goshen police since Thursday.
At 3:02 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle collision in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue. Alexander Esparza, 18, Goshen, reported that his brother-in-law’s vehicle had been struck by a white passenger vehicle. An investigation led to the arrest of Houston Ford, 20, 1922 Beckner St., on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage. Ford was released with a pending court date.
Brittani Shields, 23, Nappanee, reported a vehicle collision at 3:21 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Keystone Drive and Lincolnway East, where the other party left the scene and was unable to be located.
Kenneth Zethner, 37, Elkhart, contacted police in regards to a vehicle accident at 3:16 p.m. Thursday, where the other driver left the scene without exchanging information.
Ruben Rodriguez, 54, Elkhart, reported a property damage accident at 3:49 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Pike Street and North Main Street, where the accused vehicle left the scene. No injuries were reported.
ARRESTS
- Dale Hankerson, 26, 7816 S. Greenwood, Chicago, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery, simple assault, and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Kasey Lemmon, 41, 204 Murray St., South Bend, was arrested on a charge of theft and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.