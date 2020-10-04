Multiple hit-and-run incidents were reported in Goshen throughout the weekend.
Amanda Leichty, 39, of Nappanee, reported to Goshen police around 1:35 p.m. Saturday she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Ind. 15 and U.S. 33. No injuries were reported.
Also, around 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Luis Montiel, 19, of Elkhart, reported a crash that occurred within Goshen City Limits earlier in the day, according to a news release from Goshen police. Around 4:35 p.m. Friday, Trudy Linton, 56, of Goshen, reported her vehicle was rear-ended by a known vehicle in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road. The accused then left the scene of the crash, and a report was taken, according to a police report.
Daniel Huerta, 34, of Goshen reported to Goshen police around 5:35 p.m. Friday that he was involved in a crash with an unknown subject in a blue passenger car. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East, and no other information was available.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Goshen police were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. Friday to Greencroft, 1300 Greencroft Drive, in reference to an 84-year-old woman found dead from natural causes, according to a police report.
THEFT
• Erika Urick, 29, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9:40 a.m. Saturday that an unknown subject stole her bicycle and cart in the 300 block of Middlebury Street.
• Danny Ramirez-Gingerich, 23, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9:55 a.m. Saturday that an unknown subject entered his vehicle and stole his rifle in the 4300 block of Balsam Fir Lane, Elkhart.
• Tori Layman, 21, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:30 p.m. Saturday the theft of money from her bank account. The investigation is ongoing, according to a police report.
• Wayne Yoder, 82, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 10:15 a.m. Friday an unknown subject stole his tricycle in the 1300 block of Greencroft Drive.
IDENTITY THEFT
Paul Yoder, 65, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:50 p.m. Friday an unknown person has been using his identity to collect unemployment.
BATTERY
• Jessica Culp, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 2:45 a.m. Sunday a battery that occurred in the 400 block of South Wheatfield Drive.
• Goshen police received a report of a domestic fight in the presence of a child younger than age 16 around 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North 1st Street. Police discovered that both parties had battered each other, according to a police report, and a case was filed.
SHOPLIFTING
Tianna Lee, 34, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:15 p.m. Saturday and released for summons after being caught shoplifting from Walmart.
HARASSMENT
• Patrica Close, 39, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her 13-year-old daughter was being harassed and threatened on social media by an unknown person.
• Tianna Lee, 34, of Goshen, made a complaint to Goshen police around 6:30 p.m. Friday of being harassed by a known person.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Crystal Brimhall, 52, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 11:55 a.m. Saturday she was battered by a family member in the 2900 block of Elkhart Road.
DRUG POSSESSION
• Following a traffic stop for speeding by Goshen police in the 1100 block of South 15th Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Courtney Gipson, 31, homeless of Goshen, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a police report. Gipson was arrested and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Narcotics were located by Goshen police during a traffic stop around 1:22 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bashor Road.
VEHICLE CRASH
• A Goshen woman was cited following a crash around 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of C.R. 50 and Ind. 19. According to a report from Elkhart County police, Kailey Kitson, 28, of Goshen, was driving a 2012 Mazda minivan east when she entered the intersection and was struck by Grace Spencer, 22, of Mishawaka, who was traveling north on Ind. 19 toward C.R. 50. Spencer’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Kitson’s minivan. Kitson and one of the three passengers in her vehicle were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police report. Kitson was cited for failure to yield right of way.
• An Elkhart man was injured around 11:25 a.m. Friday following a crash on Jackson Boulevard east of Middleton Run Road. According to a report from Elkhart County police, Melvin Schrock II, 40, was eastbound when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a mailbox with a large cement base. Schrock was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with injuries to his shoulder and ribs, police stated in the report. He was cited for no insurance and driving at an unsafe speed.
• A Middlebury man was cited by Elkhart County police after his vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Neel Patel, 23, was traveling north on C.R. 8 north of C.R. 12 behind several vehicles that had slowed after Harlan Borkholder, 26, of Middlebury, signaled to turn into a driveway. According to police, Patel passed the vehicles in a no-passing zone and struck the driver’s side door of the buggy. A 25-year-old passenger in the buggy was treated by Middlebury medics for a laceration to her face, while Borkholder complained of pain to his shoulder, the police report stated. Patel was cited for improper passing.
• Goshen police assisted Elkhart County police with a rollover crash around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 23000 block of C.R. 19. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, Lutzy Chiquito Alejandre, 20, of Bristol, was driving a 2006 Mazda 5 eastbound on C.R. 19 when the vehicle went off the road and struck multiple trees. There was heavy roof damage to the vehicle, according to the police report, and the driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
IDENTITY DECEPTION
David Riggs, 52, of Goshen, reported a case of identity deception to Goshen police around 8:15 a.m. Friday.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
A 33-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police that a man she has an active protective order against was at her place of employment near the 1000 block of South Main St. around 12:36 a.m. Sunday. Police arrived and arrested Steven Deppe, 31, homeless of Goshen, for violating a protection order, and he was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
OWI
• Goshen Police and medics responded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a fast food restaurant at 2001 Lincolnway East in Goshen in reference to two females slumped over in a brown sport utility vehicle while in the drive-through. Jolene R. Miller, 22, of Shipshewana, was found sleeping in the driver’s seat and later found to have operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated, according to a police report. Miller failed standardized field sobriety tests, according to police, and provided a certified chemical breath sample of .191 BrAC. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail and a report was completed, the police report stated.
• After a traffic stop was conducted by Goshen police around 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Elkhart Road for driving left of center, the driver, Jonathan Vargas, 29, of Elkhart, was found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Vargas submitted to a chemical test and provided a certified breath sample of .134 BrAC, according to a police report. Vargas was arrested and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
Zachary Ross, 31, reported to Goshen police around 1:50 a.m. Saturday an unknown person attempted to break into his vehicle in the 500 block of East Jefferson Street.
