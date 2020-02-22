Police News

Multiple drug- and alcohol-related arrests were reported in Goshen since Friday. 

• Enrique Westbrook, 18, 307 Steury Ave., Goshen, was cited by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Wilden Avenue and Third Street at 3:56 p.m. Friday. He was released pending a future court date.

• Isaac Gamez, 25, 302 E. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 1:29 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Clinton Street and Tanglewood Drive.

• Anthony E. Martinez, 33, 116 S. 23rd St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:10 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving with a suspended driver's license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at the McDonalds on Elkhart Road.

• Aidan Stokes, 19, 1615 N. 5th St., Niles, Michigan, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

• Tydis Miller, 19, 63626 C.R. 15, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:23 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Washington streets. Miller was released with a pending court date. 

• Austin Bennett, 21, 1626 William Henry Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:23 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bennett was released with a pending court date. 

• Misael Jimenez Ramos, 42, 1118 Tramore Circle, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 12:59 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Greene roads. 

• Angel Pavon Acosta, 31, 522 1/2 Dewey Ave., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 1:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license following a traffic stop. 

• Erik Gutierrez, 26, 502 Alfalfa St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:07 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of West Wilden Avenue. 

• Ross Jackson, 39, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 7:09 p.m. Friday. He was released following his arrest.

THEFTS

• Donna Stover, 217 N. Second St., told Goshen police someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at her residence and stole property at 7:44 a.m. Friday.

• Jessica Kratz told Goshen police someone entered several vehicles parked at 313 E. Lincoln Ave. and stole various items at 2:44 p.m. Friday.

CRASHES

• Crystal Jackson, Elkhart, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked at 2442 Davis Drive at 2:28 p.m. Friday.

• Ricardo Gonzalez, Goshen, told Goshen police a vehicle struck his vehicle and then left the scene at the intersection of West Pike Street and Indiana Avenue at 7:23 p.m. Friday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• Michelle Kidder, 521 E. Washington St., told Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while parked on the street in front of her residence at 8:31 a.m. Friday.

• Kristina S. Gariepy, La Porte, told Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while parked at 2024 Elkhart Road at noon Friday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you