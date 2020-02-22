Multiple drug- and alcohol-related arrests were reported in Goshen since Friday.
• Enrique Westbrook, 18, 307 Steury Ave., Goshen, was cited by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Wilden Avenue and Third Street at 3:56 p.m. Friday. He was released pending a future court date.
• Isaac Gamez, 25, 302 E. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 1:29 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Clinton Street and Tanglewood Drive.
• Anthony E. Martinez, 33, 116 S. 23rd St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:10 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving with a suspended driver's license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at the McDonalds on Elkhart Road.
• Aidan Stokes, 19, 1615 N. 5th St., Niles, Michigan, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tydis Miller, 19, 63626 C.R. 15, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:23 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Washington streets. Miller was released with a pending court date.
• Austin Bennett, 21, 1626 William Henry Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:23 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bennett was released with a pending court date.
• Misael Jimenez Ramos, 42, 1118 Tramore Circle, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 12:59 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Greene roads.
• Angel Pavon Acosta, 31, 522 1/2 Dewey Ave., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 1:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license following a traffic stop.
• Erik Gutierrez, 26, 502 Alfalfa St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:07 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of West Wilden Avenue.
• Ross Jackson, 39, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 7:09 p.m. Friday. He was released following his arrest.
THEFTS
• Donna Stover, 217 N. Second St., told Goshen police someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at her residence and stole property at 7:44 a.m. Friday.
• Jessica Kratz told Goshen police someone entered several vehicles parked at 313 E. Lincoln Ave. and stole various items at 2:44 p.m. Friday.
CRASHES
• Crystal Jackson, Elkhart, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked at 2442 Davis Drive at 2:28 p.m. Friday.
• Ricardo Gonzalez, Goshen, told Goshen police a vehicle struck his vehicle and then left the scene at the intersection of West Pike Street and Indiana Avenue at 7:23 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Michelle Kidder, 521 E. Washington St., told Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while parked on the street in front of her residence at 8:31 a.m. Friday.
• Kristina S. Gariepy, La Porte, told Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while parked at 2024 Elkhart Road at noon Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.