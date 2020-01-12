Since Saturday, multiple drivers have been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Goshen.
• Minh Ram, 22, 949 William Drive, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 7:43 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle near the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane.
• Armando Romo Ballin, 38, 1408 S. 15th St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 7:55 a.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license after police reportedly found him asleep in his vehicle at the intersection of Ninth Street and Plymouth Avenue.
• Breylon Estes, 22, 273 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 11:11 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated near the intersection of Peddlers Village and Reliance roads.
• James Rosenbrock, 52, 68605 C.R. 23, New Paris, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 1:06 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
• Brianna Wyatt, 28, 53170 Palmetto Drive, Middlebury, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:59 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Third and Washington streets.
• Yasmin Mercado, 33, 449 S. Jackson St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police around 4:11 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Peddlers Village roads.
• Williams Luque Usechas, 37, 410 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:04 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and April Lane.
FRAUD
• Brenda Lecount, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the fraudulent use of her debit card around 10:53 a.m. Saturday.
• Tom Thang, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the fraudulent use of credit cards around 11:57 a.m. Saturday.
