A man with a Nappanee address and a history of being deported is now jailed on charges of child molestation.
Mariano Ahuixteco Melquiades, 37, was arrested by Nappanee police last Tuesday during an investigation in the case.
Melquiades is accused of molesting a child under 14 years old multiple times and of trying to get the child to touch him inappropriately, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
During an interview with police, Melquiades admitted he inappropriately touched the child three separate times at a home in the past year, each time after he had consumed alcohol, the affidavit shows. He denied attempting to have the child touch him inappropriately.
Melquiades was jailed after the interview, and he faces two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting in a case set to be filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, according to court information.
He remains in custody on a $150,000 bond in the molestation case, as well as a no-bond hold for potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement involvement.
Notes on the probable cause affidavit show Melquiades was deported from the U.S. in 2007. He then returned in 2013 and was removed again, according to the document, and then came back again at some time.
HOME INVASION SHOOTING
An Elkhart man was shot during an alleged home invasion in Cass County, Michigan Friday.
The 34-year-old man, whose name was not released, forced his way into a home in the 20000 block of Marcellus Highway in Volinia Township and fought one of the residents, Jonathon Niswonger, around 6:30 p.m., a news release from Cass County police shows.
As they fought, Niswonger shot the man in the abdomen. The man fled in a vehicle, and police found him at Elkhart General Hospital where he received medical treatment for the wound, the release shows.
No arrests were made following the incident, and the case remains under investigation.
Police said the Elkhart man’s name was withheld while the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a boy on a charge of battery after responding to a call to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The boy was released to a guardian with a citation to appear in court. The victim had minor injuries that didn’t require medical attention, police said in a report.
• Nathan Ellers, 21, 913 N. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Indiana State Police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in Elkhart County around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a probable cause affidavit.
THEFTS
• Kenneth Trent, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of theft at 523 E. Douglas St. around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Keystone RV Co. reported to Goshen police Friday a travel trailer was stolen from the company, 2642 Hackberry Drive.
• Goshen police responded to a call about a theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5 p.m. Friday. During the investigation, a suspect was identified, and a summons was requested since the suspect had left the store before police arrived, according to a police report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Travis Keeter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized at a home, 321 E. Jefferson St., sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.