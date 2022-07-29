THEFTS
• Keith Hiebner, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:31 a.m. Thursday to report that his bicycle was stolen while parked at 1122 S. Main St., Goshen.
• Jeffery Kauffman, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:28 p.m. Thursday to report that his bicycle was stolen while parked at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen.
• Goshen police were dispatched to Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 8:01 p.m. Thursday to investigate the thefts of two bicycles from the property.
BURGLARIES
• Angela Halper, 53179 Pine Drive, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole her debit card from her residence and then used it to purchase items at two different convenience stores.
• Toshia Day, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:58 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of personal documents from a property at 113 S. 29th St., Goshen.
• Wanda Lane, 30989 Riverbend Circle, Osceola, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole property from her residence sometime between July 23 and Thursday.
FRAUD
• Kharyzma Williams contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to report that a customer paid for a purchase using a counterfeit $100 bill while at 1628 Bristol St., Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• John Cotrel contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:28 p.m. Thursday to report that someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of his truck and drained out all the gas while the truck was parked at 17106 Ind. 4, Goshen.
• Timothy Klenk, 27575 C.R. 24, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:42 p.m. Thursday to report that someone broke into the barn on his property and attempted to steal items.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Aaliyah Lester, Bristol, contacted Goshen police at 12:13 p.m. Thursday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while stopped at the red light on Pike Street at the Indiana Avenue intersection. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.