Police make several arrests
Local police made the following arrests:
• James Bullock, 53, 320 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of intimidation and intimidation with a deadly weapon after officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Peddler’s Village Road in Goshen at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a civil issue. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ian Harker, 22, and Steven Bradford, 19, both homeless, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of criminal trespass while at 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Danielle Williams, 33, 200 E. Pittsburg St., Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of invasion of privacy while in the 300 block of Chicago Avenue in Goshen at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Carol Dickerson, 63, 104 S. Lombardy Drive, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday. She was released pending a court date.
• Chris Demien, 54, 13890 C.R. 44, Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 46 and C.R. 29 at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Hayden Schmucker, 1706 Church St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole several rims and tires from his backyard sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.
• Albert Maurer, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday to report that the catalytic converters were stolen off of two vehicles while they were parked at 1227 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen.
• A representative of Bennett Driveway, 3052 Hackberry Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday to report that a travel trailer was stolen from the company’s storage lot.
• Chad Pelok contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to report that three welders were stolen from a property at 22244 Innovation Drive, Elkhart, sometime between Sept. 1 and Tuesday.
• Elvera Miller contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday to report that two Trek bicycles were stolen from a property at 15229 C.R. 34, Goshen, sometime between 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
• Leslie Kurtz, 59912 C.R. 117, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole her red Toro push mower from her yard sometime between 1 and 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.
• Anne Brown contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole a backpack from her vehicle while it was parked at 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen, sometime between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Ricardo Saucedo, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging contact information.
• Frank Santos, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 200 block of South Ninth Street in Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging contact information.
BURGLARIES
• Eugene Sunday, 16128 C.R. 108, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into his residence and outbuildings and stole several items sometime between August and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police received a report at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday that the city bathrooms located at 725 Fair Oaks Drive, Goshen, had been vandalized.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday to report that Jeremy Boomershine, 37, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 7:35 p.m. Saturday and is now considered absent without leave.