ARRESTS
• Carlos Estrada, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of cocaine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his car on U.S. 20, west of Ind. 19, at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Devan Hillyer, 27, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after her vehicle broke down on C.R. 17, south of C.R. 6, and deputies arrived to assist her and discovered the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. She was released pending a court date.
• Adrian Blake was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on U.S. 20, north of C.R. 26, at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. He was released pending a court date.
• Clifton Holiday, 35, 107 E. Jackson St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Fifth Street at 11:25 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of a suspicious person in the area. Holiday was also issued a trespass warning in connection with the incident, a police report noted.
THEFT
• Bobbie Peterson contacted Goshen police at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday to report a theft involving a rental property she owns at 517 New York St., Goshen.
• A representative of The Laurels, 1626 Autumn Blaze Lane, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of prescription drugs.
• A representative of Storage Rentals of America contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday to report finding a motorcycle in a utility closet on the property they suspected may have been stolen from another property. The motorcycle was ultimately found to be stolen out of Elkhart and recovered, a police report noted.
• Jennifer Lechlitner, 931 Georgia Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of two rings from her home.
FRAUD
• Alfredo Vazquez Rodriguez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone used his personal identification information to open a fraudulent Spectrum account.
• An employee of the Goshen Historical Society, 124 S. Main St., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:50 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of mail and forgery of a check.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• David Cripe, Syracuse, contacted Goshen police at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday to report vandalism to the door of the men’s bathroom at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
• John Garrett contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday to report the C.R. 17 cement overpass supports on C.R. 45 in Elkhart being spray-painted with possible gang graffiti sometime between noon Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Paige Peyton, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 723 W. Pike St., Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without leaving required contact information.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 600 block of River Avenue at 3:52 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a property damage crash. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the driver of one of the vehicles involved fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival, a police report noted.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 200 block of Queen Street at 7:10 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of sounds of gunfire. Upon further investigation, officers were unable to locate any evidence of a firearm being discharged in the area, a police report noted.