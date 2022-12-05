ARRESTS
• Jeremy Wrigley, 44, 51059 Beach Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of strangulation and domestic battery while at his home at 9:49 a.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Robert Price, 36, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle on Ind. 119, west of C.R. 19, at 5:47 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Noel Garcia, 21, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 16 and Nappanee Street in Elkhart at 11:01 p.m. Friday. They were released pending a court date.
• Gelber Moncada Ramirez, 32, 2006 Kulp Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving while never having obtained a driver’s license, forgery, identity deception and false informing following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 45 and Clayton Avenue in Elkhart at 1:19 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Keith Townes, 41, 17601 Hepler St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 20 and Ind. 19 at 12:54 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Oscar Velez, 23, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of reckless driving following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 36 at 6:04 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Andrew Downs, 30, 30030 Wolf Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of a synthetic drug following a traffic stop in the area of Hively Avenue and Main Street at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Joseph Rapuano, 40, 241 Homewood Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation at 3:17 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Destiny Fireline, 18, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing her vehicle in the 54000 block of Ind. 13 at 11:43 p.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Domanik Kuhl, 24, 3010 Greene St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Nappanee Street and Lexington Avenue in Elkhart at 3:31 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jeremy Welch, 40, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Charlotte Avenue and C.R. 20 in Elkhart at 11:39 a.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
THEFTS
• Nicole Tillotson contacted Goshen police at 3:08 p.m. Sunday to report the theft of a package from a residence in the 1200 block of Baker Avenue.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted Thursday regarding the theft of two firearms from a vehicle while it was parked at 26678 Lakeview Drive, Elkhart, at approximately 3:20 a.m. Thursday.
• Desaraee Coleman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole her purse containing a pink and black 9mm handgun while she was at 30107 U.S. 33, Elkhart.
• Anthony Harris contacted Goshen police at 6:47 p.m. Sunday to report that his black Dodge Ram was stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Patterson Court.
• Tammy Allman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:55 a.m. Saturday to report that her black 2014 Jeep Cherokee was stolen while parked at 56543 Miller Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 3 and 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Scott Martin contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:55 p.m. Saturday to report that his tan 2004 Jeep Wrangler was stolen while parked in the 30000 block of Oriole Street in Elkhart at approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
• Raymond Blodgett contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:42 p.m. Saturday to report that his 2017 Hyundai Elantra was stolen while parked in the 54000 block of Ash Road in Osceola sometime between midnight and 1 p.m. Nov. 28.
BURGLARY
• Rex Mellinger contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11 a.m. Friday to report that his snub nose revolver was stolen from his residence in the 50000 block of C.R. 15 in Elkhart.
• Mark Scholl contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:50 p.m. Saturday to report that his home in the 51000 block of C.R. 5 in Elkhart was burglarized and a firearm stolen sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Melody Malick contacted Goshen police at 12:23 p.m. Sunday to report that her unattended vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of South Main Street. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
• Hannah Miller contacted Goshen police at 4:42 p.m. Sunday to report a vehicle she is borrowing was struck by another vehicle while parked in the 500 block of East Douglas Street sometime between 10 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Stormy Melvin contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:55 a.m. Sunday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 600 block of West Hawthorn Street in Bristol. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
• Nicholas Wagner contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:56 p.m. Sunday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the 58000 block of Max Drive in Goshen sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police reported finding that Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddlers Village Road, had been defaced with black spray paint at 11:03 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Leslie Gustafson-Zook contacted Goshen police at 8:13 p.m. Sunday to report being struck in the leg by an unknown object that came from an unknown vehicle while he was riding his bicycle in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
• John Cripe contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:06 p.m. Friday to report hearing sounds of gunfire in the area of 22017 C.R. 45, Goshen. Deputies responded and located several casings as well as damage to a nearby building, according to a sheriff’s office report.
• Cory Christman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:28 p.m. Saturday to report that a passenger car pulled up in front of his house and the occupants shot guns at his neighbor’s house in the 29000 block of San Lu Rae Drive in Elkhart. No injuries were reported.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:18 p.m. Nov. 30 to report that Jeffery Reames, 38, failed to return to custody at 2:07 p.m. Nov. 30 and is now considered absent without leave.