ARRESTS
• Michael Ragland, 32, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 3 a.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kevin Jennings, 36, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of marijuana, never receiving a driver’s license, speeding and expired plates following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 20 and U.S. 33 at 2:43 p.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Raymond Bowers, 42, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant while in the 54000 block of C.R. 7 in Elkhart at 11:33 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• Anthony Schmucker, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:50 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his backpack and wallet after he set them down at Kauffman Park, 212 Prospect Ave., Goshen.
• Ronald Swinehart, 24157 C.R. 18, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:46 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole the catalytic converter from off of his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Brittanie King, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:50 a.m. Saturday to report that fraud occurred between noon June 15 and noon Aug. 16.
• Jamerick Muhammad contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:54 p.m. Sunday to report that fraud occurred at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28 in Osceola.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Christopher Reyes, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:04 p.m. Monday to report that a Borden Waste-Away trash container was damaged while in the 1200 block of South 15th Street in Goshen.
• Jonathan Mast, 30404 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:46 a.m. Monday to report that three of the windows to his residence had been smashed out.
• Mike Fahlbeck, 54940 C.R. 101, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:27 p.m. Friday to report that someone broke his back patio door sometime between 11 a.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday.
• Gayle Thielen, 60983 C.R. 13, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:53 p.m. Saturday to report that someone vandalized his property sometime between 9 a.m. Oct. 1 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.