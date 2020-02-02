Multiple arrests and thefts were reported in Goshen since Friday.
• Pedro Gonzalez, 27, 1822 N. Brookfield, South Bend, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 1:13 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ka-Lynn La Porte, 23, homeless, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 1:13 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Baker, 34, 1034 S. Circle Drive W., Cromwell, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 12:47 a.m. Saturday on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia after fleeing from police on foot near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Third Street.
• Curtis L. Conrad II, 31, 301 E. Kercher Road, was arrested by Goshen police around 1:27 a.m. Saturday on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement after fleeing on a bicycle from police while intoxicated.
• Nevin Ennis, 25, 918 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 1:27 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Maple Court and Glenwood Drive.
• A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police around 11:44 a.m. Saturday after his guardian reported him as being violent and incorrigible. No injuries were reported. The boy was later released to his guardian.
• Michael Morrison, 52, 58109 Steiner Drive, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 11:29 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Main Street and Old Ind. 15.
• Taylor McGrath, 26, 1901 Osolo Road, Elkhart, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 1:20 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 4 and C.R. 9.
• John Phiri, 34, 4212 Hickory Road #3, Mishawaka, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:55 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and North Greene roads.
THEFT
• Goshen police received a report of a theft that occurred at the Hawks Building, 215 W. Madison St., around 10:24 a.m. Friday.
• Joan Carranza, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Westfield Avenue by an unidentified person around 9:37 a.m. Saturday.
• On Saturday, Marvin Rush, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his laptop computer and cellphone were stolen last month from his apartment in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue by an identified person.
FRAUD
• Teresa Hemphill, Goshen, reported to Goshen police being the victim of a telephone scam around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
INTIMIDATION
A 19-year-old Warsaw man reported to Goshen police he was intimidated by a person known to him around 12:53 p.m. Friday. The incident reportedly occurred while the man was at the Keystone headquarters, 2642 Hackberry Drive.
HARASSMENT
• A 31-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police she was harassed by a person known to her in the 400 block of Van Gilst Drive around 4:21 p.m. Friday.
• A 36-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police her son was the threatened by an identified juvenile on the school bus Friday.
FRAUD
Sandra L. Contreras, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the unauthorized use of her debit card around 7:29 p.m. Friday.
COUNTERFEIT MONEY
• An employee of 1st Source Bank reported to Goshen police someone attempted to cash multiple fraudulent checks for a Goshen business around 1:54 p.m. Friday.
• Goshen police were called to 117 S. Fifth St. around 5:13 p.m. Friday in reference to an unidentified person using counterfeit bills.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Goshen police were called to Walmart around 7:28 p.m. Friday in reference to an act of criminal recklessness that occurred Thursday.
ANIMALS DISTURBING THE PEACE
Goshen police were dispatched to 506 Waneta Drive around 7:17 a.m. Saturday in reference to dogs barking. Police issued a citation to the homeowner for the animals disturbing the peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.