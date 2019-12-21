Multiple arrests were reported in Goshen since Friday.
• Cassandra Hampton, 32, 906 Fox Briar Lane, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 10:07 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor after police responded to a report of a physical altercation at Hampton’s residence. A male victim was partially uncooperative, sustained minor scratch marks underneath his left eye and refused medical attention, according to a police report.
• Cole Prathaftakis, 28, 16078 Brunswick Drive, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:49 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near Edgewood and Homeacres drives in Goshen.
• Jennifer Homewood, 38, 617 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 9:37 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) after being stopped in a safety zone near the intersection of Fifth and Jefferson streets.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 500 block of Mercer Avenue around 10:29 a.m. Saturday in reference to a domestic battery. A juvenile was arrested and released with a pending court date. No injuries were reported at the scene.
• Nariya Ollis-Peterson, 23, 2644 Ashton Pines Drive, Apt. 9L, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:57 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana after police were called to the Ashton Pines apartment complex regarding people in a car possibly smoking marijuana. Ollis-Peterson was released with a pending court date.
• Yashawnna Ellis, 21, 2644 Ashton Pines Drive, Apt. 9L, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:57 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana after police were called to the Ashton Pines apartment complex regarding people in a car possibly smoking marijuana. Ellis was released with a pending court date.
• Tiana Ferguson, 26, 2644 Ashton Pines Drive, Apt. 9L, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:57 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana after police were called to the Ashton Pines apartment complex regarding people in a car possibly smoking marijuana. Ferguson was released with a pending court date.
• Raevonn Williams, 23, 213 1/2 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 3:25 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and for a Goshen warrant near the intersection of Cottage Avenue and Madison Street.
• Javier Nunez, 26, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 6:37 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving while suspended, resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction near the intersection of Peddlers Village Road and Wilden Avenue, according to a police report. Elkhart County Jail records indicate Nunez was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle.
• Annastasia Chupp, 19, 1305 W. Vistula St., Apt. 714, Bristol, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 7:24 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft after officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Target, 3938 Midway Road.
THEFT
• On Friday, an employee of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft of merchandise that occurred around 3:05 a.m. Thursday.
• Mark Graybill, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his license plate was stolen from his vehicle in the 1300 block of West Clinton Street around 4:15 p.m. Friday.
• An employee of Conoco gas station, 112 W. Pike St., reported to Goshen police a drive-off that occurred around 6:46 p.m. Friday.
• William Landow, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from the Old Bag Factory, 1100 Chicago Ave, between the evening hours of Friday and early morning hours of Saturday.
• Ashley Kinder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from her residence in the 300 block of South Silverwood Lane between the hours of 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Kinder located her vehicle at 172 Post Court in Roxbury Park. Kinder reported a debit card inside her vehicle was used to withdraw money from her account.
• Angelica Norris, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen by an unidentified person from her residence in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street around 4:43 p.m. Saturday.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Goshen police responded to a report of indecent exposure around 9:44 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Eighth Street. A report was made.
FRAUD
The City of Goshen reported a fraud case to Goshen police around 9:36 a.m. Friday in regard to a check written by the clerk-treasurer and cashed by someone who was not the payee.
COUNTERFEIT BILL
An employee of Speedway gas station, 910 W. Lincoln Ave., reported to Goshen police the business received a counterfeit $10 bill around 8:18 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Sharlee Graham, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police vandalism to her vehicle and her front door in the 2600 block of Ponderosa Court, Elkhart, around 5:06 p.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Ron Davidhizar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his rental house at 521 N. Fifth St. was burglarized around 2:09 a.m. Friday.
