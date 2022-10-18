ARRESTS
• Drew Damer, 18, 20277 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 6:33 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
• Erica Forris, 36, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 9:35 p.m. Monday. She was released pending a court date.
• Christian Portillo, 26, 60147 Pembrook Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement and unrelated arrest warrants while at his home at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
BURGLARY
• Kristina Gariepy contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:32 a.m. Monday to report that a building located at 67411 C.R. 31, Goshen, was burglarized and multiple power tools belonging to Middlebury Electric and several employees were stolen sometime between 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday.
• Charles Henderson, an employee of RC Trailers, 51790 C.R. 39, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Monday to report that someone cut a hole in the business’ fence and stole a catalytic converter from off of one of the company’s vehicles sometime between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 3:15 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Kenneth Nisley, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:23 a.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred Friday involving a stolen debit card number.
• Suzanne Mochamer, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:23 p.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred between 10 a.m. Oct. 10 and 10 a.m. Oct. 11.
• Bruce Poarch, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:13 a.m. Saturday to report that fraud occurred between midnight Aug. 17, 2021, and 9 a.m. Sept. 29.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Deanne Gordy, 29437 Robert Jr. Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:26 a.m. Monday to report that someone broke the front passenger window on her vehicle while it was parked at her home sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6:20 a.m. Monday.
• Julie Tyrakowski contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to report that someone vandalized her vehicle while it was parked at 51740 Meadow Creek Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 10:15 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:18 p.m. Friday to report that Daniel Cheatham, 34, Mishawaka, failed to return to custody at 9 p.m. Thursday and is now considered absent without leave.