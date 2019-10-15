A Goshen man is accused of injuring a girl in a hit-and-run crash as she biked near Nappanee Tuesday.
Gerardo Fuentes Cortez, 49, was arrested in the afternoon, hours after the collision that put Kaitlin Troyer in a hospital, according to Elkhart County police.
The 17-year-old was riding a bicycle south along C.R. 7 when a southbound vehicle struck her near C.R. 52 around 4:30 a.m., police said in a news release. The vehicle, presumably with damage to the passenger side, left the scene before emergency responders arrived.
Troyer was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for injuries.
The investigation into the crash led police to Fuentes Cortez, and he was taken into custody to face a felony charge of leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash, police said.
SHOOTING
Elkhart police are investigating a shooting that put a man in the hospital Monday night.
Police found Julian Brooks, 37, with a gunshot to his leg at a house at 615 W. Marion St., around 11:45 p.m., police said in a news release. Brooks was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Officers were led to the scene when, during a traffic stop at Indiana Avenue and Edgewater Boulevard, they heard multiple sounds of gunfire, police said in the release.
Investigators are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Elkhart police at 574-295-7070 or 574-389-4777, or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.
FRAUD
• Matt Arnold, president of Look Trailers, reported to Elkhart County police $8,520 was lost in an email scam at the company, 11550 Harter Drive, Middlebury, between Sept. 17 and Monday. Arnold told police the suspect in the case also tried to take another $28,420 in the scam, according to a police report.
• Staff at Paragon Printing Center Inc. reported to Goshen police Monday a former employee committed fraud.
ARRESTS
• Jose Ramos, 48, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to a call at CVS, 410 S. Main St., around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
• Tammy Castillo, 48, 314 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the 400 block of South 10th Street around 11:45 a.m. Monday.
• Leroy Rice, 32, Kenosha, Wisconsin, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and obstruction of justice following a traffic stop on Ind. 15 near U.S. 20 around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a Bristol police affidavit.
CRASHES
• Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Concord Mall around 3 p.m. Monday.
Mary Rucker, Elkhart, drove a car into the intersection of Sunnyside Avenue and U.S. 33 without stopping while power was out to the traffic lights there. Her car was then struck by a vehicle driven by Tamara Wilson, Elkhart, according to a news release from the Elkhart County police.
Wilson was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for abdomen and arm pain. Rucker also went to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for arm pain, police said.
• Four people, including an Elkhart man, were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cass County, Michigan, Monday.
A vehicle driven by Daquan Brown, Elkhart, went into the intersection of Dailey Road and M-60 without stopping and collided with a vehicle driven by Kathy Nixon, Cassopolis, Michigan, around 5:15 p.m., Cass County police said in a news release.
A third vehicle driven by Joseph Mosier, Three Rivers, Michigan, was then involved in a collision with the other vehicles in the intersection, according to police.
Brown, Nixon, Mosier and a passenger in Mosier’s vehicle, Christopher Rainwater, Constantine, Michigan, were all taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, police said.
BURGLARIES
• Michael Young, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his storage unit was burglarized at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Dr. North, around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
• Kristin Yankosky, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was stolen during a break-in to her home in the 1000 block of North Main Street around 2:10 p.m. Monday.
• Frank Nichols reported to Elkhart County police a break-in at his mother’s home in the 23000 block of C.R. 26 around 6:10 a.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Snyder’s Men’s Shop reported to Goshen police a theft from the business, 126 S. Main St., around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
• Tiffany Knight, South Bend, reported to Goshen police her mother’s debit card was stolen from Courtyard Healthcare Center, 2400 College Ave., around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
• Sharlean Lewis reported to Goshen police the theft of her vehicle around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
• Brandon Bowen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police hand tools and a towing hitch were stolen from his truck while it was parked at a home, 516 S. Seventh St., sometime early Monday morning.
• Rhonda Carlin reported to Elkhart County police Monday her 2016 Kia Rio was stolen from a home, 52283 Reynolds Dr., Bristol, sometime between Oct. 8 and 9. An expired temporary license plate was also stolen from another vehicle at the location.
BULLET HOLE FOUND
Celina Moreno Reyes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday she found a bullet hole and a bullet that was shot at her house, 61108 C.R. 17, on Oct. 6. No injuries were reported.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Speedway reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used at the gas station, 910 W. Lincoln Ave., around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
