A Syracuse man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle while avoiding a tractor near Goshen Saturday.
The tractor, driven by Terrill Zimmerman, Goshen, crossed C.R. 38 in Troy Thornburg’s path near C.R. 35, and Thornburg laid the motorcycle down to avoid a collision. He ended up in a ditch around 11:40 a.m., according to a news release by Elkhart County police.
Thornburg was treated at the scene for knee pain, police said.
The motorcycle did not strike the tractor, and Zimmerman was not injured.
Police cited Zimmerman for failing to yield the right of way, the release shows.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Isaac Trautmann, Nappanee, collided with a car driven by Shelly Klein, Nappanee, as Trautmann pulled onto Ind. 19 from C.R. 50 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Klein was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for an injury. Trautmann waived medical assistance at the scene, police said.
ARRESTS
• Chase Melfi, 21, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after staff at Walmart accused him of stealing food from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Melfi was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Dustin Cloud, 31, 6877 E. 950 North, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash early Saturday morning. Police stopped Cloud shortly after responding to a hit-and-run crash at Firethorn and Hackberry drives. Police found the vehicle he was driving based on the victim’s description of the other vehicle involved in the crash.
• Kristen Mockler, 53, 409 Alana Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at 712 Eisenhower Drive South around 6:45 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Lorena Vasquez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen after she accidentally left it in a shopping cart in the parking lot of Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Pamela Weishaupt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trash can was stolen from her property, 916 Wilson Ave., around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.
• Staff at Pizza Hut reported to Goshen police Friday an employee stole money while employed at the business, 1607 Elkhart Road, for the past several months.
• Staff at RAP Automotive Inc. reported to Goshen police Friday a person rented an item and failed to return it.
• Ben Domonkos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of his wallet from a house, 300 Oakridge Ave., around 12:25 p.m. Friday.
• Angie Gingerich, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her gold necklace was stolen from a house, 1910 Mayflower Place, around 10:40 a.m. Friday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred July 22.
BURGLARIES
• Lily Schwartz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her apartment, 517 S. Silverwood Lane, around 8:40 p.m. Schwartz had also reported a case of fraud involving a PayPal account.
• Tina Welty, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her unit at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive North, around 10:50 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Steven Rios, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window on his vehicle was broken out in the 200 block of Stone Drive around 9:35 p.m. Saturday.
• Nathan Hart, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a tenant possibly caused damage to his house, 301 Middlebury St., around 1:35 p.m. Saturday.
• Gage Riegsecker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized at 314 S. 10th St. around 8:20 a.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Raymundo Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was struck by a vehicle while it was parked at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Riety Blvd., around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD
• Emma Saucedo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday she was scammed by a roofing company.
• Jan Kent, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday unauthorized withdrawals were made from his bank account.
• Amy Gomez-Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was victimized by a telephone scam around 10:55 a.m. Friday.
SUSPICIOUS ITEMS
Goshen police located found trash from possible stolen items in the alley behind the 100 block of North Main Street around 11:35 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.