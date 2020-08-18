A motorcyclist was injured after running into a house in Bristol early Tuesday morning.
Larry Pendergrass, Bristol, left Ind. 120, and the motorcycle he was driving struck a house near the intersection with Maple Street around 4:20 a.m. The address was listed as 501 W. Vistula St. in a news release by Elkhart County police.
Pendergrass was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for leg injuries, police said.
CRASHES
• A minivan driven by Delbert Surfus, Marion, ran a stop sign and collided with a car driven by Cameron Clark, Osceola, at C.R. 11 and C.R. 40 near Wakarusa around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The crash caused Clark’s car to roll over, while Surfus’ van drove off the road, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Clark did not report any injuries.
Surfus was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a head injury, police said. He was also cited for disregarding a stop sign.
• A vehicle driven by Joshua Parrish, Cromwell, collided with a pickup truck driven by Andrew Metzger, Wakarusa, at C.R. 13 and Ind. 119 around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Metzger was treated at the scene for injuries and released. He was also cited for driving without insurance, police said.
Parrish was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and he was cited for failing to yield to Metzger’s truck.
BATTERY
John Rosario, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was attacked and battered by two males at 311 New St. around 5:45 p.m. Monday. Rosario had complaints of pain to his face and back, as well as a knee abrasion, police said in a report.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at 7-Eleven reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was found in a cash register at the business, 1000 S. Main St., around 7:20 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
Samantha Rancourt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone accessed her house, 398 Spencer Lane, sometime Monday evening.
THEFTS
• Caragen Grant, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a check was stolen from a house, 714 S. Eighth St., around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
• Gary Greenwood, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his motorcycle was stolen from a house, 511 Mercer Ave., sometime between 7:45 p.m. Sunday and about 4 a.m. Monday. Police later learned a known person had taken the vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jose Medina, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a suspect used a marker to write on the side of his garage, 60846 C.R. 21, around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday.
• David White, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his property was damaged at Roxbury Park sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
FRAUD
Marcia Goad, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a case of fraud that occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.
GUN FOUND
Jenny Singer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she found a handgun in her front yard, 1104 S. Eighth St., around 1:25 p.m. Monday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Tonya McCartney, 45, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 13.
