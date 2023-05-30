A 43-year-old Goshen man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies following a motorcycle pursuit in south Goshen Saturday night.
Arrested was Craig Hagelgans, 43, 215 Winchester Trail, on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle at 8:56 p.m.
According to a report from the sheriff's department, Hagelgans was being pursued by officers on his motorcycle at Kercher Road and South Main Street in Goshen, when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into a vehicle and caused Hagelgans and a female passenger to fall to the ground.
The passenger was transported to Goshen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Hagelgans was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail in lieu of a $3,000 bond.
ARRESTS
• Tanner Sousley, 20, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol after deputies responded to a serious bodily injury vehicle crash at C.R. 10 and Ind. 13, Middlebury, at 3:15 p.m. May 28. Sousley was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
• Jose Loera, 22, 13691 Anderson Road, Granger, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated at 9:26 p.m. Sunday after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into poles at 28867 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart. Loera was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
• Larry Ray, 41, 512 W. Emeline St., Milford, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating while intoxicated as a habitual traffic offender, with priors at 2:19 a.m. Monday after officers conducted a traffic stop at Elkhart Road near Meijer Drive. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Jennifer Adams reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:23 p.m. Saturday being involved in a vehicle crash near Forsythia Drive and Wisteria Way, Goshen, and the other driver left the scene.
• Elkhart County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 11:23 p.m. Monday near 24157 C.R. 18, Elkhart. The vehicle was unoccupied upon officer arrival and an investigation is ongoing.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Elkhart County deputies attempted to stop a black Nissan Altima at C.R. 9 and C.R. 6, Elkhart, for a traffic violation, but the driver of the Altima failed to stop and led officers in a vehicle pursuit that came to an end at 1915 Cassopolis St., Elkhart. The driver and two occupants fled on foot and were not apprehended.
BURGLARY
• William Ziemann reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:59 p.m. Friday that someone entered his home and removed a sextant, N70 Nikon digital camera, Merrell boots and miscellaneous food items worth $1,943.94, sometime between 2 p.m. May 18 and 6 p.m. Friday while at the residence of 30698 N. Shore Drive, Elkhart.
• Candyce Essig reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:01 p.m. Saturday that someone forcibly entered the home of San McPike at 26317 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole numerous items from the home including a custom mountain bike and new residential locks estimated at $8,150.
• John Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 17 and May 16 someone broke into his home at 13898 Ind. 120, Bristol, and stole multiple items.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Geoffrey Boyle reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:15 and 9 p.m. Monday someone entered his home at 15297 Ind. 120, Bristol, without permission.
THEFT
• Ramona Aguilar reported to Goshen police during the early afternoon hours on Monday someone stole a moped from the 2400 block of West Clinton Street.
• A 27-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:22 p.m. Sunday being battered, threatened, and having her phone taken from her by someone she knew at 23723 C.R. 4, Elkhart.
FRAUD
• Jenean Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:56 p.m. May 21 and 9:43 a.m. Thursday, someone committed fraud at 11310 C.R. 20, Middlebury.
• Gene Desonia reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 8 a.m. Friday fraud was committed at 70891 C.R. 23, New Paris.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Juana Ramirez Galindo reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday an arrow was shot at her home, 28160 Otis Ave., Elkhart.
• Loudwich Jeanlouis reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:32 p.m. Friday someone broke into a 2013 Ford Edge by breaking the back window and took $6,000 in cash at 16021 Brentwood Drive.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jeremy Reubensam reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:30 and 10:58 p.m. Friday someone cut four tires off his vehicle while it was parked at 16706 C.R. 36, Goshen.
• Kara Sear reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday someone broke the rear windshield of her vehicle in the 57000 block of Garnet Lane, Goshen.