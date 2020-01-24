Elkhart County police learned about another damaged sprinkler at the jail this week.
A corrections officer reported Wednesday an inmate damaged a sprinkler head at the jail, 26861 C.R. 26, on Tuesday, police information shows.
The report came a day after another report was made about a 28-year-old inmate destroying a sprinkler in his cell on Monday which caused some flooding in the cell and other parts of the facility.
ARRESTS
• James Hibbs, 35, Stroh, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police had responded to a suspicious person complaint and found Hibbs on the property of Stroh Mansion, 3660 S. 1185 East, a police report shows.
• Andrew Highfield, 21, 2301 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 38 and Orchard Drive around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Highfield was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
POSSIBLE ROAD RAGE
Goshen police responded to a call that drivers in two vehicles were seen chasing each other, and a person in one of the vehicles apparently fired a gun at the other vehicle in the 2000 block of Lincolnway East around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police found no shell casings or evidence of gunfire in the area following a search, according to a police report.
Police also said no injuries were reported.
UNLAWFUL SURVEILLANCE
A 53-year-old woman in Goshen reported to Goshen police she found what she believed was a hidden camera in her apartment around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Joseph Bradford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an act of vandalism to his garage, 629 S. Sixth St., around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Rebecca Inbody, an employee at Plymouth United Church of Christ, reported to Goshen police an act of vandalism to the building, 902 S. Main St., around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARIES
• Staff at Lifepoint Church of Goshen reported to Goshen police a laptop computer was stolen from the church, 1006 S. 16th St., around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
• William Rosado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his storage unit was broken into at Spacemaker Storage, 3031 Peddler’s Village Road, and items were stolen sometime within the past two weeks.
THEFTS
• Staff at The Car Company of Goshen reported to Goshen police a license plate was stolen from the business, 1914 Lincolnway East, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
• A 17-year-old juvenile from Goshen reported to Goshen police the theft of medication around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Devon Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trash container was stolen from Interra Credit Union, 1501 College Ave., around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jeanne Russell reported to Goshen police thefts from the 7-Eleven store she owns, 2220 Elkhart Road, around noon Wednesday.
• Brooke Keplinger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a propane tank was stolen from her gas grill at a house, 615 N. Third St., around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 58-year-old man after responding to a call the man refused to leave Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 110 S. Fifth St., around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Irene Ramirez, South Bend, reported to Goshen police she was the victim of a scam around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.