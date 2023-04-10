ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate a Monday evening shooting incident.
At approximately 7:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Jackson Place and Vistula Street in reference the sounds of gunfire, an EPD news release. Upon arrival, officers located a Chrysler Pacifica with apparent gunfire damage in the 300 block of Vistula Street. There was no victim at the scene, and no other damage was reported.
During the investigation, officers located a red Saturn Ion in the 200 block of Middlebury Street that was possibly involved in the incident; the Ion had also sustained apparent gunfire damage. Officers were notified that a 14-year-old male presented at Elkhart General Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound in connection with this investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call EPD at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. Anonymous tips can be submitted at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
ARRESTS
• Raymond P. Statler III, 41, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated on U.S. 20, west of Ind. 19, after officers stopped him for traffic violations at 9:59 p.m. April 7. He was taken to Elkhart County Jail.
• Judith Lehman, 57, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation on South Main Street and Kulp Avenue in Elkhart. Police say Lehman also failed to stop for law enforcement but was eventually stopped at C.R. 20 and U.S. 33, and was reportedly intoxicated. She was taken to Elkhart County Jail.
• Fierra Pratcher, 35, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:51 a.m. April 8 for a traffic violation on U.S. 33 near Greene Road. Pratcher was taken to Elkhart County Jail.
• Manuel Molina Hernandez, 39, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and never receiving a valid license after he was involved in a crash at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue in Elkhart. He was taken to Elkhart County Jail.
• Jason Lydell Yoder, 43, Goshen was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia after he was stopping for a traffic violation at Ind. 120 and C.R. 15 in Elkhart. He was taken to Elkhart County Jail.
Daniel Olivo, 41, Goshen, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance analog, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernailia after officers executed a search warrant at his apartment at 8:54 a.m. Monday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Dillon Hiatt, 23, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery at 11:03 p.m. after officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL RECKLESS
Jonathan Espinoza reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:27 p.m. April 7 that his 2021 Fscaa7 trailer had been struck by a bullet at 54423 Baldwin Court, Elkhart.

HIT-AND-RUN
Steven Beigle reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:06 a.m. Monday that his truck was rear-ended by a block Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck pulling a black featherlight trailer in the area of U.S. 20 and E. County Line Road in Middlebury. The Ram's driver left the scene of the crash without reporting the crash or exchanging information personal or vehicle information.
BURGLARY
• David Hughes reported to Goshen police at 2:20 p.m. Sunday that someone was entering his property at 312 E. Monroe St., and taking items.
• Andy Benedict reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Feb. 1 and April 6 someone entered his home at 58008 Riley Ave., Elkhart, and stole several guns and appliances and damaged his 2002 Dodge Dakota by breaking the window.
• Daniel Mauck reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Feb. 1 and March 31 someone broke into his storage unit located at 54401 Independence and stole numerous items from All Secure Self Storage, 54401 Independence St., Elkhart.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Natasha Walser reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:45 p.m. Monday someone she knew had forced their way into her residence at 30990 Riverbend Cir., Elkhart, and battered her and her child's father while in the presence of a minor.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Patrick Miller reported to Goshen police that his front door was damaged during the overnight hours April 9 at 312 E. Jefferson St.

OFFICERS REPORT
• Paul Blevins reported to Elkhart County deputies that he found a suspicious note in his backyard in the 18000 block of Meadowflower Drive at 10:30 a.m. April 6.
• Elkhart County deputies responded to a call regarding someone discharging a firearm causing a non-life-threatening self-inflicted wound at 11:13 p.m. April 8 at 30082 Tower Road, Elkhart. The individual was treated and released by medical staff.
• Elkhart County deputies investigated a report of gunfire on April 9. It was reported that three people were discharging a firearm near 550 S. Arbutus St., Bristol, 10-12 times before leaving the area. No property damage or injuries were reported.
THEFT
• Paul Heiser reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone he knew failed to return a green 2021 Wolf RX 50 scooter after a test drive on April 1 at 30246 Chevy Chase Drive.
• Stephanie Reed reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 4 a.m. April 3 someone stole several rent payments from Cobus Green Mobile Home Park, 54152 Ash Road, Elkhart.
• Charles Silcox reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:47 p.m. April 8 that someone stole the license plate off his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado at 23893 Wilshire Blvd., Elkhart.
• Goshen city police were dispatched to Roxbury Park in reference to a man stealing items at 9:17 p.m. Monday.
• Denise Dodd reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:33 p.m. Monday someone stole multiple landscaping items from the backyard of 29037 Hemlock Ct., Elkhart.
• Gary Martin Junior reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 7 and April 9 someone broke into a trailer owned by him and his father at 25915 Forest Hill Dr. and stole multiple items.
FRAUD
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fraud report by the Elkhart County Auditor's Office that was given to the Goshen Police Department on April 6, according to a sheriff's report.