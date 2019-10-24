An Elkhart man is jailed on a $930,000 bond while charged with nine high-level felony counts of child molesting.
Kenneth Nipper, 65, is accused of inappropriately touching two children multiple times when they were younger than age 10.
The victims first made the allegations in May 2018, indicating the touching began approximately five or six years earlier. They provided more details to investigators during follow-up interviews in August, according to Elkhart County police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The charges were filed Oct. 18 in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. Nipper was arrested on a warrant and booked into the jail Monday, court and police information show.
MOLESTATION CHARGE
Blake Schlabach, 21, Hillsville, Virginia, faces a child molestation charge in Elkhart County.
Schlabach is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than age 10 during a Christmas party in Elkhart County in December 2017. The incident was reported about two weeks later in January 2018, after Schlabach returned to Virginia with family, Elkhart County police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Police in Virginia, on behalf of Elkhart County investigators, interviewed Schlabach in February 2018. He said he had picked the child up from the bottom during a game at the party, according to the affidavit.
The Level 4 child molestation charge was filed Thursday in Superior Court 3, court information shows. Schlabach is currently not jailed in Elkhart County.
ARRESTS
• Lyndsey Bradley, 18, 50868 Shady Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after she was stopped at Elkhart and Peddler’s Village roads around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Bradley was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Philip Yoder, 33, 210 S. 24th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and dealing marijuana after police stopped him while he was riding a bicycle in the 400 block of Middlebury Street around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Amelia Vasquez Palma, 34, 18875 C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a warrant and on a charge of resisting arrest after police issued her a trespassing warning at a house along the 800 block of Emerson Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
PURSUIT
Goshen police pursued the driver of a motorcycle after the driver fled during a traffic stop at Blackport Drive and East Lincoln Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. The motorcycle driver eluded police after the pursuit was ended due to, “erratic, high-speed driving,” a report shows.
THEFTS
• Taylor Doran, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen off the front porch of her home, 118 S. Sixth St., around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
• Adam Wilburn, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at his home, 505 Dewey Ave., around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Stacy Walker, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a trash container was stolen from her home, 23794 C.R. 38, sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.
BURGLARY
Patricia Hiatt reported to Elkhart County police an attempted break-in to her home in the 59000 block of C.R. 113 around noon Wednesday.
BATTERY
Galadriel Krynicki reported to Elkhart County police a boy bit her hand at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network reported to Goshen police a window and a light were damaged at the organization, 105 S. Third St., sometime between Oct. 18 and Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Carol Bixler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle in a parking lot, 115 N. Fifth St., around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
• Sheryl Stanley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday an employer may have stolen her information through the internet.
• Ruth Dean and Robin Dean, both of Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday they were the victims of a fraud.
• Glen Shear reported to Goshen police Wednesday he was the victim of a scam.
• Lamar Yoder, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
RUNAWAYS
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy left the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, without permission around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.