Two drivers, allegedly distracted by mobile phones, were involved in crashes near Elkhart and in Goshen Thursday. A woman and two children were injured in the crashes.
• A pickup truck driven by Eric Kaufman, Nappanee, turned left from C.R. 17 onto Ind. 120 and collided in the intersection with an SUV driven by Charles Pease, Elkhart, around 2:15 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Police said Kaufman was distracted by cell phone use at the time.
A passenger in Pease’s SUV, Patricia Pease, Elkhart, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said. Pease and Kaufman did not report any injuries.
Police cited Kaufman for failing to yield the right of way, the release shows.
• And then a car driven by Ronaldo Garcia, Goshen, collided with an oncoming minivan driven by Darlin Lozano Aparicio, Goshen, as Garcia turned left from Elkhart Road into the McDonald’s parking lot, 1706 Elkhart Road, around 6:50 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Garcia told police he had dropped his mobile phone, which took his attention off the road prior to the crash, the report shows.
He and Lozano Aparicio did not report any injuries. But two children in her van, a 10-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy, were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for facial injuries, according to the report.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Rebekah Yoder, Shipshewana, struck a horse-drawn buggy as she attempted to turn from C.R. 700 South onto Ind. 5 around 8 p.m. Thursday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
A woman in the buggy, Marlene Fry, Topeka, was treated at the scene for a cut to her forehead, police said. A man in the buggy, Wayne Fry, Topeka, did not report any serious injuries, according to the release.
Yoder did not report any injuries. Police said she had failed to yield the right of way to the buggy.
ARRESTS
• Terrance Johnson, 53, Canal Fulton, Ohio, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police, responding to a call, contacted him in the parking lot of Holiday Inn Express, 1415 Lincolnway East, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Carlos Hernandez Perez, 25, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1000 W. 750 North early Friday morning.
• Mark Wenger, 53, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after he was located on C.R. 14 near C.R. 19 around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.
BATTERY
Goshen police responded to a report of a battery to a teacher at Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Goshen police responded to a call about an attempted burglary at storage units behind North Meadow Plaza, 204 Johnston St., around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. A suspect was later found, and an investigation is ongoing, police said in a report.
THEFT
Matthew Whitney, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen, believing the theft occurred after he dropped the wallet in front of his home, 111 S. Sixth St., Wednesday morning.
FRAUD AND IDENTITY DECEPTION
• Yolanda Marrero, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was the victim of identity deception around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Sheila Rutter, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud to her bank account around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
• Robert Smead of Electrum Supply reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a case of check fraud, alleging a customer paid for orders to the business, 24266 C.R. 45, with checks that were later found to be from an inactive account.
HIT-AND-RUN
Leslie Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck at 919 W. Plymouth Ave. around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. The other person left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.