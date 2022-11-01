A Mishawaka woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:27 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Danielle Robinson, 42, Elkhart, was attempting to turn south onto Old Farm Road from C.R. 6 when a second vehicle, driven by Meranda Rogers, 28, Mishawaka, started to pass a vehicle that was between her and Robinson’s vehicle on a double yellow line.
Rogers explained that as she was passing, she noticed Robinson’s vehicle turning but was unable to avoid a collision, the report noted. The force of the collision caused Rogers’ vehicle to spin out and strike a tree head-on.
Rogers, who was cited for improper passing, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of neck and leg pain resulting from the crash. Robinson was uninjured.
ARRESTS
• Daniel Franco, 30, 201 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, resisting law enforcement, criminal confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime and domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age while at his home at 3:56 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Keith Johnson, 50, 2001 Dykstra St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation while at his home at 7:38 a.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tori Boal, 27, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing her car at the corner of Ash Road and C.R. 6 in Osceola at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Vivian Arousell, 45, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment after crashing her car in the 10000 block of C.R. 46 in Millersburg at 10:49 p.m. Monday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Johnathan Sadler, 24, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of theft, resisting law enforcement and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle after deputies were dispatched to the 29000 block of Summer Field Lane in Elkhart at 12:11 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of someone going through a vehicle parked in the area. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• A representative of Lowes, 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:02 a.m. Monday regarding incidents of shoplifting that occurred Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.
• Amber Krebs, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:09 a.m. Monday to report tools being stolen from a work truck while it was parked at 708 Logan St., Goshen.
• Michael Fisher of Battery Systems, 22158 Endeavour Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 a.m. Monday to report the theft of a license plate from off of one of the company’s vehicles while it was parked at the business sometime between 5:30 and 10 a.m. Monday.
• Elizabeth Billman contacted Goshen police at 1:07 p.m. Monday to report diesel being stolen from Speedway, 1906 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
FRAUD
• A representative of Lowes, 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:01 a.m. Monday regarding several incidents of fraud related to bar code switching that occurred over the past couple of months.
• Vicky Montes-Estrada, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:57 a.m. Monday to report that fraud was committed between 9:30 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.
• Randall Yohn, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:59 a.m. Monday to report that someone created fake checks and withdrew approximately $4,400 from his bank account sometime between Oct. 16 and Oct. 24.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Joseph Simmons contacted Goshen police at 11:35 p.m. Monday to report that his vehicle was damaged while parked at 301 Crescent St., Goshen.