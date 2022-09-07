A Mishawaka woman is in jail and an Elkhart man injured following a three-vehicle collision at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Hanna Wilbur, 23, Mishawaka, was driving her vehicle north on C.R. 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive, when she entered a curve in the road and drove left of center, colliding with the driver’s side of a second vehicle heading west on C.R. 1.
The force of the collision caused the second vehicle, driven by Kevin Gallegos Flores, 22, Elkhart, to run off the road and into a nearby wooded lot, the report noted. Wilbur’s vehicle then collided with the driver’s side of a third vehicle that had been heading west on C.R. 1 behind Gallegos Flores’ vehicle, causing the vehicle to also run off the road and into the nearby wooded lot.
Following the initial two collisions, Wilbur’s vehicle then collided with some landscaping at the Cleveland Public Library before finally coming to a stop.
Gallegos Flores was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of abdominal pain resulting from the crash. Wilbur and the driver of the third vehicle, Scott Tomkiewicz, 56, Osceola, were uninjured.
Wilbur was cited for driving left of center and disregarding a traffic control device and transported to the Elkhart County jail on an operating while intoxicated charge.
OTHER ARRESTS
• Steven Hicks, 36, 1902 Dover St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop in the 24000 block of C.R. 45 in Elkhart at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Philip Yoder, 307 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole his bicycle from his residence sometime late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.
• Lori Deboard contacted Goshen police at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of various items from her property in the 100 block of Middlebury Street in Goshen.
• A representative of 7-Eleven, 54543 C.R. 17, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:13 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a lottery book from the store sometime between 8 and 9 a.m. Aug. 1.
• Colin Rusel, 64542 C.R. 21, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:20 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole his Borden trash can from his property sometime between 7 a.m. Aug. 29 and 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
• Chidinma Chigozie contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:11 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole various items from a property at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, sometime between May 5 and Aug. 16.
VEHICLE THEFTS
• A representative of Forest River, 2449 Century Drive, Plant 4, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of an RV from the property that occurred in August.
• Stephen Stacy, 50958 Russell Pointe Drive, Granger, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole an aluminum 2014 Stealth two-axle car trailer from his property sometime between Aug. 28 and Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Irene Chavira, 2313 Edward Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone entered her residence through a rear door and stole a notebook sometime during the early morning hours of Aug. 29.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Teresa Blosser contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:05 p.m. Monday to report that someone vandalized a fence at 21743 C.R. 30, Goshen, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:59 a.m. Monday.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
• Elkhart County deputies were dispatched to the area of C.R. 45 and Fenmore Avenue in Goshen at 12:17 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a gun being fired multiple times. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located 18 brass .45 caliber shell casings in and around the intersection, though nothing in the area appeared to be damaged, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report.