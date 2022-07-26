A Mishawaka man was injured when his pick-up truck was struck by a semi at 5:55 a.m. Monday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Kenneth McGowan, 44, South Bend, was driving his 2015 International semi tractor-trailer east on U.S. 20, east of C.R. 1, when a sudden wind gust pushed his semi off the road where it collided with a 2003 GMC pick-up truck that was parked on the shoulder awaiting assistance after running out of fuel.
The driver of the pick-up truck, Timothy Hemphill, 52, Mishawaka, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital via ambulance for treatment of back pain resulting from the collision.
McGowan was uninjured.
ARRESTS
• Anatoliy Strizheus, 54, 1014 Foxbriar Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at the intersection of Monroe and Logan streets, Goshen, at 6:09 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Rafael Charles, 51, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while in the 700 block of South Eighth Street, Goshen, at 11:02 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Manuel Oporto, 33, 206 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of felony strangulation while at his home at 8:51 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Maximiliano Mendoza, 24, 16328 Sunflower Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash while at his home at 10:47 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jeffrey Bartoszewicz, 32, 9899 E. Camelot Lane, Cromwell, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while never having obtained a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Walnut and Benton streets, Millersburg, at 8:25 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police were dispatched to 102 N. Third St., Goshen, at 2:02 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a two-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the two vehicles involved in the crash had left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• Goshen police were dispatched to 1712 Mayflower Place, Goshen, at 10:48 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of an abandoned vehicle that had been partially parked on the road for several days. Upon further investigation, it was found that the vehicle was related to an active stolen vehicle case through the Bristol Police Department. The department was notified and a report was taken.
• Goshen police initiated a traffic stop on a moped in the east/west alley behind the 200 block of Oakridge Avenue, Goshen, at 1:09 p.m. Monday for not having a visible registration. Upon further investigation, it was found that the moped had been reported as stolen out of Elkhart. The moped was recovered and a report was taken.
• Shawn Sparks, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:17 p.m. Monday to report that his bicycle was stolen while parked at 815 Logan St., Goshen. The bike was recovered shortly after the report.
• Goshen police were contacted at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday regarding a July 14 shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Craig Smith contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:49 a.m. Saturday to report that someone stole his son’s black Glock 9mm handgun from a property at 13291 C.R. 42, Millersburg, sometime during the early morning hours.
• Andrew Stutzman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:54 a.m. Sunday to report that his boss’ 2003 dark green Chevrolet Silverado was stolen while parked at 20051 C.R. 50, New Paris, at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Stutzman noted that his Kel Tec 12 gauge shotgun was also stolen during the same incident.
• Brian Schneider contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:24 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole his vehicle while it was parked at 59156 C.R. 3, Elkhart, sometime between 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:20 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Tabitha Leadford, 508 Cross St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone had damaged her vehicle and possibly tried to steal it while it was parked at her residence.
• Laura Medina, 455 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:19 p.m. Saturday to report that someone broke into her residence and damaged property sometime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.