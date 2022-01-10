Middlebury girl accidentally shot in the leg
A 12-year-old Middlebury girl was accidentally shot by her 10-year-old brother at 9:19 a.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County deputies, the shooting took place at 54348 C.R. 43, Middlebury. A 10-year-old boy accidentally discharged a .22-caliber long rifle and the bullet struck his 12-year-old sister in the right leg.
The girl was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
ARRESTS
• Xiaonling Li, 43, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 1414, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:59 p.m. Sunday on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen. She was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• An employee of Goshen Floor Mart, 65669 U.S. 33, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:25 p.m. Thursday that at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 a person purchased vinyl plank flooring for $12,484 using a stolen credit card.
• Jessie Garty, no address listed, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:58 p.m. Thursday that she had $500 electronically stolen between 10 p.m. Jan. 5 and 3 a.m. Thursday. in the 12000 block of York Hills Drive, Middlebury.
CHILD MOLEST
• Elkhart County deputies are investigating a report that a 13-year-old Bristol girl was molested by a man she knows in Elkhart.
VANDALISM
• Jesus Iniguez Diaz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:46 p.m. Sunday that two vehicles were damaged overnight while at 434 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
• Daryll Warner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:50 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle hit his mailbox at 1812 Mayfield Drive, Goshen, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The driver fled the area without making contact with Warner.
BATTERY
• A 26-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 6:28 p.m. Sunday that she was battered in the 100 block of Winchester Trail, Goshen. She had minor injuries to her head from a headbutt, police reported. She refused medical treatment.
• A 14-year-old Goshen girl was battered by three other girls Saturday evening in the 61000 block of C.R. 17, according to Goshen police. The girl had minor injuries to her face, back, elbows and leg but refused medical treatment.
