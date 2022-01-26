A Middlebury boy was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Vitalii Kravchuk, 17, 428 Broadmore St., Goshen, was stopped in his vehicle facing south in the Goshen Post Office parking lot, 415 W. Pike Street, when he attempted to turn left onto Pike Street and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading west on Pike Street, resulting in a collision.
Both Kravchuk and the driver of the second vehicle, Laura Mathew, 45, 11150 C.R. 10, Middlebury, were uninjured.
A passenger in Mathew’s vehicle, Grantham Mathew, 14, of the same address, complained of right shoulder pain resulting from the collision.
ARREST REPORTS
• Ashely Schrock, 34, 293 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after police were dispatched to 1730 Regent St. at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a property damage accident. She was booked into the county jail.
• Jessie Graff, 34, Leesburg, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. Graff was released pending a court date.
THEFT REPORTS
• Helga Gipson of Gipson Transport, 29591 C.R. 56, Nappanee, told Elkhart County police she discovered a 2022 Forest River Sabre RV had been stolen from the company lot at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police were informed that someone had cut the lock to the gate and removed the RV, likely sometime between Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.
• Juan Lopez Rangel, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered someone had stolen tools from his locked trailer while it was parked at 1002 Colorado St. at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday.
• Detectives and patrol officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 19757 C.R. 8, Bristol, at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. During a search of the premises, 1,018 catalytic converters were seized, as they were not properly documented, police said. A stolen four-wheeler out of St. Joseph County was also reportedly recovered and returned to the owner. The incident remains under investigation.
