A Middlebury man died Wednesday after his bicycle and a pickup truck collided.
A police report states that Mahlon L. Lehman, 77, collided with a pickup driven by Jessie Yoder, 21, of Shipshewana, in the 500 block of East Warren Street at 4:55 p.m.
Lehman was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, where he passed away.
The Middlebury Police Department reports the incident remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Alexxis Perez, 21, 2719 Bridgewood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a fight in the parking lot of Quality Inn & Suites, 1930 Lincolnway East, around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Perez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jose Flores, 25, 5 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana as well as on a warrant after police stopped him in the 300 block of Constitution Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Chandler Gillam, 22, 22606 U.S. 6, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a domestic incident in the 22000 block of C.R. 46 in New Paris around 5:25 p.m. Thursday.
• Abel Esqueda, 19, 944 Eagle Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after police investigated a report by Michael Holdeman, who alleged his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision at Jackson Avenue and South Eighth Street around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Esqueda was released by police with a citation to appear in court.
• Humberto Calix, 24, Bremen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of driving without a license and reckless driving following a traffic stop on C.R. 3 east of C.R. 46 near Wakarusa around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
FIRE AND THEFT
Goshen police responded to a report of a fire at the home of Lori Arnold, 615 S. Main St., around 2:15 a.m. Friday. No other details were provided in a police report.
The call came after Arnold had reported a flag was stolen from the property around 4:55 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Robert Holcomb reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck the bicycle he was riding near the 400 block of West Plymouth Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, and that the driver of the vehicle didn’t stop at the scene. Police investigated and found the alleged driver, Benjamin Esqueda, 53, at his home, 1336 Sedgefield Way, a report shows. Esqueda was charged with leaving the scene of a crash and given a citation to appear in court, police said in the report.
• Larry Kruse, Fort Wayne, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle and damaged in the parking lot of Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
• June Klaer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of Dairy Queen, 723 W. Pike St., around 12:25 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• Shawn Hantz reported to Goshen police his 2018 Suzuki 750 motorcycle was stolen from the yard of a home, 1529 S. 12th St., sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning.
• Ashley Kinder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police money was stolen from a person at a home, 302 S. Silverwood Lane, around 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
• Fernando De Luna Torres, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police his 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from a Lippert Components Inc. plant, 2602 College Ave., around 3 p.m. Thursday.
• Eric Lucas, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a trailer was stolen from next to his garage, 19791 C.R. 18, sometime between 3 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Bryan Sierra, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person broke one of the windows of his home, 207 Tanglewood Drive, around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Patricia Riley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police doorbells were broken at her home, 701 Bayberry Drive, sometime Thursday.
CIVIL ISSUE
Goshen police responded to a civil issue in the 100 block of South Sixth Street around 7:20 p.m. Thursday and learned a male had cashed a bad check at a local business.
FRAUD
Ramona Miramontes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of identity theft around 5 p.m. Thursday.
