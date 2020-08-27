A Michigan man died and a teenager was seriously injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County.
A pickup truck driven by Patrick Denison, 16, Gaylord, Michigan, veered off the highway and crashed into the rear of a disabled tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder at the 115-mile marker, near Shipshewana, around 1:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
A passenger in the pickup truck, Brian Ziemba, 58, of Troy, Michigan, was killed at the scene, police said.
Denison was thrown from his vehicle. He was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, and police said he was last listed in serious but stable condition.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Michael Menard, Crete, Illinois, was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to be evaluated for a minor head injury, police said.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Norma Hernandez-Rodriguez, Cromwell, rear-ended a minivan driven by Keith Miller, Goshen, at U.S. 33 and C.R. 146 near Benton around 1:35 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Hernandez-Rodriguez complained of neck and stomach pain, but signed off on treatment at the scene, police said. She was also cited for following another vehicle too closely.
Miller did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Michael Jojo, 52, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, intimidation and resisting law enforcement following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Lincolnway East around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. A report shows police, after responding to a call, found Jojo sleeping in a vehicle at Lincolnway East and Kercher Road.
• Abatu Sutula, 33, 55022 C.R. 27, Bristol, was arrested by Indiana State Police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Old U.S. 20 near Ash Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
INTIMIDATION
Tania Medina, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police an intimidating note was left on her vehicle and her garage was damaged at 60846 C.R. 21 sometime between 7:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BATTERY
• Four people had minor injuries after Goshen police responded to a report of a fight around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found several people in the parking lot of Dollar General, 1075 N. Main St. One woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Another woman and two men refused treatment for their injuries, a report shows. Police said the case will be sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office to consider possible charges.
• An inmate at the Elkhart County Jail reported to Elkhart County police a battery involving another inmate at the facility, 26861 C.R. 26, Monday.
THEFTS
• Maria Perez Santiago, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen from the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Angie Pittman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of Winchester Court around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Zoey Morelock, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her storage unit around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Joanna Lay, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she received a possible phone scam around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
VEHICLE DAMAGE
Kiran Massey, Illinois, reported to Goshen police a door on a rental SUV was scratched while it was parked at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
