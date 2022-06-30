A Michigan man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Thomas Sledge, 28, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 20 when he failed to yield the right of way and entered the C.R. 34 intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading north on C.R. 35.
The force of the collision reportedly caused the second vehicle, driven by Andrew Ridenour, 45, Three Rivers, Michigan, to exit the road and crash into a nearby utility pole. Ridenour was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of left elbow, back and neck pain.
Sledge, who was uninjured, was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
ARRESTS
• Chad Sloan, 37, 1839 S. Scarlet Maple Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of hypodermic needles, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and a warrant out of Michigan while in the area of Hastings and Bristol streets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Byron Hearns, 33, 98744 St. Marys Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of strangulation, criminal confinement, interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery while in the 58000 block of St. Marys Lane at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• David Reavis, 54, 1132 Baldwin St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 20 and Corwin Street, Osceola, at 4:21 a.m. Wednesday. A passenger in the vehicle, Morgan Pena, 32, 200 Junior Achievement Drive, Elkhart, was also arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Troy Vandermaas, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 700 block of South Third Street. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
THEFTS
• An employee of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday to report an incident of shoplifting.
• Goshen police were contacted at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday regarding the theft of a board game from the Family Dollar, 1907 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Joshua Moore, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a cell phone while at 601 E. Madison St., Goshen.
• Ellis Booth Jr. contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of yard equipment from a shed located at 57748 Best Ave., Elkhart, sometime between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
• Kamryn Ziegert, 27739 Plainfield Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole her 2014 Jeep Cherokee while it was parked in her driveway sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARIES
• Tonya Whittaker contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered Cutters Foam Fabricating, 28652 Phillips St., Elkhart, and stole several power tools from the business sometime between 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Ruben Marin, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone is using his personal information without his permission for employment purposes.
• Alyson Hanhauser contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred at 30804 Red Bud Lane, Elkhart, sometime between 6:36 p.m. May 23 and 4:58 p.m. June 2.
• Richard Martsolf contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred between 7 a.m. June 13 and 3:30 p.m. June 16.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were dispatched to a residence at 309 Crescent St., Goshen, at 5:43 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a garage door and vehicle on the property having been spray-painted with gray paint.
• Jesus Pabilla Ortega, 41 Brookside Manor, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:09 a.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle and residence had been vandalized by being spray-painted.
ARSON
• An employee of Goshen city government contacted Goshen police at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday to report the discovery of burnt material behind the Goshen Municipal Annex Building, 204 E. Jefferson St., Goshen.