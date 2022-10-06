A Michigan man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in Goshen.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, Lonnie Alspaugh, 46, 17890 C.R. 46, New Paris, was driving his vehicle southeast on Lincolnway East when he failed to notice a second vehicle that had stopped in the roadway ahead of him while waiting to turn left onto East Douglas Street, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Arlen Welty, 59, 61233 N. Main St., Jones, Michigan, complained of neck pain as a result of the collision. Alspaugh was uninjured.
The primary factor of the crash was listed as following too closely by Alspaugh.
ARRESTS
• Tierra Dooley, 21, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft after deputies were contacted by an employee of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday regarding a report that Dooley had allegedly stolen merchandise and cash from the store on various dates between Aug. 8 and Monday. Dooley was cited and released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Alexis Martinez-Garcia, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked unattended at 215 Silverwood Lane, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information or notifying police.
THEFT
• A representative of Dollar General, 207 Chicago Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday to report an incident of shoplifting.
• Dustin Mark contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole a handgun and a wallet from out of an unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 26109 Quail Ridge Drive, Elkhart.
• Patricia Zilm, 26271 Cottage Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday to report someone stole her black 2017 Jeep Renegade while it was parked in the driveway of her residence at approximately 2:17 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
• Jackie and Michael Pressler, 29493 C.R. 2, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered their home and stole a black purse at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Antonio Hernandez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday to report the discovery of fraudulent charges on his PayPal account.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Caleb Robinson, a supervisor with Reith-Riley Construction, contacted Goshen police at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday to report the discovery of graffiti at a work site on East Wilden Avenue in Goshen that occurred sometime during the overnight hours.
• Dalila Belhadi-Salmi, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at 119 Watertower Court, Goshen.